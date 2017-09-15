TeleTech Opens New Humanify Customer Engagement Center in Temple, Texas

DENVER , Sept.Â TeleTech Holdings, Inc.Â (NASDAQ TTEC), a leading global provider of customer experience, engagement, and growth solutions delivered through its proprietary, end to end HumanifyTM Customer Engagement as a Service offering, recently opened a new location in Temple, Texas , and is now hiring for healthcare focused customer experience associates and licensed insurance agents.

Mayor Danny Dunn and Charles Ayres , Vice President, Temple Economic Development Corporation addressed an audience of 50 community leaders as they welcomed TeleTech to the community and marked the occasion with the presentation of a commemorative plaque. TeleTech leaders shared information about the healthcare programs that will be supported at the site, then led a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a celebratory toast.

"TeleTech is proud to be a part of the Temple community and we are looking for candidates who have empathy, compassion, and a strong work ethic to build our team in this market," said Martin DeGhetto , Chief Operating Officer, TeleTech. "TeleTech is committed to working with veterans and proximity of this location to Fort Hood will allow us to draw from a rich pool of talent, and for these veterans to continue to build their careers dedicated to care and service within our organization."

The company also announced the initiation of a new community partnership with the Military Child Education Coalition. This 501(c)(3) non-profit, worldwide organization is focused on ensuring quality educational opportunities for all military children affected by mobility, family separation, and transition. To kick off the partnership, TeleTech presented a $5,000 donation to Cindy Simerly, Vice President of Fund Development, Military Child, during the event.

"We welcome TeleTech to Temple and are pleased we have the right workforce and available infrastructure to attract TeleTech to our community," said Charley Ayres , Vice President, Temple Economic Development Corporation. "We pride ourselves on our pro-business climate and available talent to take care of the needs of companies like TeleTech, that provide community partnerships and jobs for the citizens of Temple and the Central Texas region."

TeleTech is actively hiring Licensed Health and Life Insurance Agents and Customer Experience-minded people interested in obtaining their insurance license. The company is also hiring for Team Leaders, Trainers, Managers and Administrative staff for Licensing along with other key support positions.

To learn more about joining the growing TeleTech team in Temple , please visit www.teletechjobs.com.

ABOUT TELETECH TeleTech (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global provider of customer experience, engagement and growth solutions delivered through its proprietary end-to-end HumanifyTM Customer Engagement as a Service offering. Founded in 1982, the Company helps its clients acquire, retain and grow profitable customer relationships. Using customer-centric strategy, technology, processes and operations, TeleTech partners with business leadership across marketing, sales and customer care to design and deliver a simple, more human customer experience across every interaction channel. TeleTech's 48,000 employees live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TeleTech is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit TeleTech.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Paul Miller Olivia Griner 303.397.8641 303.397.8999

