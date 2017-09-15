NYX Professional Makeup Launches "Makeup Crew" Loyalty Program and Mobile App

LOS ANGELES , Sept.Â NYX Professional Makeup, a pioneer in converging the worlds of digital and beauty, today launched "Makeup Crew," a fan loyalty program and mobile app. The brand continues to redefine the beauty experience by further bridging the gap between brick and mortar retail stores and e commerce.

Customers who sign up for Makeup Crew will gain access to loyalty-exclusive rewards, dedicated shoppable content, and in-app promotions for shopping online, in-store, or in-app.

Features exclusive to the app include:

"Our beauty lovers value artistry, innovation, and accessibility," said Nathalie Kristo , General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "With the launch of our new app and loyalty program, not only are we providing our fans with the entire line of NYX Professional Makeup at their fingertips, we are also providing them with exclusive, on-the-go shoppable content like never before. We are thrilled to bring this new technology to our community."

To learn more about Makeup Crew, visit www.nyxcosmetics.com.

About NYX Professional Makeup:

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally-native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles , NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

