ViaSat Named Global Operator of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2017 Conference

PARIS , Sept.Â ViaSat Inc.Â (NASDAQ VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today proudly announced it has been awarded the 'Global Operator of the Year' award at Euroconsult's 14th Annual Awards for Excellence in Satellite Communications.

The annual 'Global Operator of the Year' award recognizes the satellite operator who has achieved the best performance in terms of strategic initiatives, revenue growth, margins and commercial development during the past year.

"We are honored to be recognized with the 'Global Operator of the Year' award at this year's World Satellite Business Week event," said Mark Dankberg , chairman and CEO, ViaSat. "Receiving this recognition is a testament to the hard work and outstanding accomplishments ViaSat has achieved in the satellite sector. This award reinforces ViaSat's commitment to transform satellite broadband communications - bringing affordable, accessible, high-quality internet to the world."

Euroconsult, the leading global consulting firm specializing in space markets, announced award winners on September 13, 2017 , during the World Satellite Business Week 2017 conference, an annual event based in Paris that brings together influential representatives from the global satellite communications and information business sectors. Awards were based on a performance analysis of key market players, and evaluated by a panel of industry experts from SatelliteFinance, Space News and the analyst team at Euroconsult.

For more information on how ViaSat is transforming satellite broadband communications, please visit ViaSat's website here.

About ViaSat ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) keeps the world connected. As a global broadband services and technology company, ViaSat ensures consumers, businesses, governments and military personnel have communications access - anywhere - whether on the ground or in-flight. The Company's innovations in designing highest-capacity satellites and secure ground infrastructure and terminal technologies coupled with its international network of managed Wi-Fi hotspots enable ViaSat to deliver a best available network that extends the reach and accessibility of broadband internet service, globally. For more information visit ViaSat at: www.viasat.com, or follow the Company on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Copyright Â© 2017 ViaSat, Inc. All rights reserved. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. ViaSat is a registered trademark of ViaSat, Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-named-global-operator-of-the-year-at-the-world-satellite-business-week-2017-conference-300519593.html

SOURCE ViaSat, Inc.

http://www.viasat.com