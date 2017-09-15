IBC 2017: Ultra HD Forum to Demonstrate “HDR for All” on EBU Booth (10.F20)

IBC SHOW The Ultra HD Forum, the global organization defining industry best practices for the introduction of technologies to facilitate ultra high definition (UHD) television experiences, will present member company demonstrations, including (for the first time) live high dynamic range (HDR) content distributed over IPTV, as well as HDR for the mass market on both high end and mid range UHD TVs, various conversion techniques between standard dynamic range (SDR) and HDR, and high frame rate (HFR) content, all on EBU booth 10.F20 at IBC 2017.

Also during the conference, the Forum will release the fourth public version of its Phase A Guidelines, containing new "how-to" information on PQ10, HDR10 and HLG10 formats, based on deployment feedback from member operators. The Guidelines also include the first exhaustive backwards-compatibility matrix, showing which UHD services can be made available to which TVs in the field.

Ian Nock, co-chair of the Forum's Interoperability Working Group said, "This is the first time we are bringing demos to IBC, and we are excited to show what HDR can look like on the TV sets of general consumers, not just high-end, early adopters' TVs."

Madeleine Noland, who chairs the Forum's Guidelines Working Group, said, "If the devil is in the details, we've added a lot of devilish details here, and with each release our guidelines are more representative of what's truly happening in the field. With version 1.4, operators can now benefit from the learnings of the trailblazer operators deploying HDR in the field."

About the Ultra HD Forum Formed in 2015, the Ultra HD Forum is the global organization responsible for promoting market adoption of Ultra HD by defining industry best practices for the phased introduction of the wide set of technologies facilitating the next-generation television experience. The organization facilitates interoperability testing and collaborates with industry standards bodies to align standard development activities. A list of member companies and additional information about the organization is available at http://ultrahdforum.org and by following @UltraHDForum.