Taoglas Launches New Filter Division to Meet Industry Need for High-Quality, Small-Form-Factor RF Filters

Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and M2M antenna products,Â today announced at Mobile World Congress Americas that it is launching a new RF Filter division specifically developed for Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile applications. Taoglas is utilizing its deep understanding of the RF component design and manufacturing process to provide high quality, small form factor, cost effective and easy to implement RF filters.

The new Filter division will feature a range of off-the-shelf filters for a variety of applications, including filters for emerging license-free bands used for IoT, L1/L2 and L1/L5 GNSS applications. Taoglas can also work with customers to develop custom filter solutions.

"Today's mobile and IoT applications require high-performance RF filters, in a form factor and cost that makes sense for our customers," said Dermot O'Shea, co-CEO at Taoglas. "We've seen the frustrations our own engineers have had in quickly sourcing reliable components for active antenna and electronic designs. Taoglas is eliminating that frustration with its own filter division, applying the same principles for success that we've demonstrated with our antenna business."

The filters are manufactured in Taoglas' purpose-built production facilities in Taiwan, and shipped immediately anywhere worldwide. Support is available from any Taoglas location globally. Filters are available through regular Taoglas sales and distribution channels.

To learn more about Taoglas' new filters division, visit www.taoglas.com.

About Taoglas

Taoglas provides advanced antenna and RF solutions to the world's leading wireless and IoT companies. With five world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan and the USA, Taoglas works with its customers to provide the best solution for their unique antenna and RF challenges, quickly and easily. In-house manufacturing in Taiwan and USA enable us to deliver the highest quality products. Our team of professionals live and breathe RF solutions, with expertise and experience across different wireless and IoT use cases, from LTE to GNSS, DSRC, and NFC and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven in the huge number of success stories across a variety of applications, including Telematics, Automotive, Metering, Smart Grid, Wearables, Medical Devices, Remote Monitoring, and High-Speed VideoÂ Broadcasting. For more information, visitÂ www.taoglas.com.