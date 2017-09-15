Grupo Televisa Extends Partnership to Leverage Intelsat’s High-Performance Galaxy Satellites

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications recently announced that leading Mexican multimedia company, Grupo Televisa, will distribute its premium, over the air television networks via Intelsat's Galaxy satellites to Digital Terrestrial Television stations, reaching many homes throughout Mexico.

Under a new, multi-year and multi-transponder agreement, Televisa will use C-band services on Intelsat's Galaxy 16 and Galaxy 19 satellites to deliver program distribution, contribution and affiliate connectivity in Mexico. Galaxy 16, located at 99° West, and Galaxy 19, located at 97° West, are part of Intelsat's leading Galaxy satellite neighborhood, delivering broadcast network distribution services across North America.

"As one of the leading broadcasters in Mexico, we strive to continually upgrade our video, voice and data networks to attract strong viewership. Our network requires flawless quality and the ability to expand our services into new verticals," said William Aguirre, Televisa's Director of Satellite Operations. "By building upon our longstanding relationship with Intelsat and leveraging services on its high-performing Galaxy 16 and Galaxy 19 satellites, we will have access to an efficient infrastructure that will support our video and audio distribution networks, data networks and asset monitoring operations across Mexico. Intelsat's Galaxy fleet offers us the reliability we need to deliver high-quality programming to our viewers."

"During our relationship with Televisa, which spans more than 25 years, we have provided unmatched performance and resilience for their satellite service requirements worldwide," said Carmen Gonzalez-Sanfeliu, Intelsat's Managing Director, Latin America and Caribbean Sales. "Televisa needs to operate a highly reliable platform that can deliver quality content to its viewers at all times. Intelsat was able to provide a unique solution combining high-power transponders on two spacecraft with optimal coverage over Mexico, enabling the diversification that Televisa requires."

