New and Enhanced Video Services from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences for Customers

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, announced enhancements to its Video Delivery Services at IBC2017 that further improve the performance, quality, and consistency of digital experiences for customers worldwide.

Limelight's Video Delivery Services are part of the Orchestrate Platform and provide live and VOD media management, packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video to virtually any screen.

New features and enhancements include:

"Limelight is committed to helping our customers deliver the fastest and most reliable online streaming experiences to any device anywhere," said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President of Marketing at Limelight. "Whether engaging in massive live multiplayer VR gaming experiences streaming the most watched live sporting events to viewers worldwide, or using video in emerging fields like real-time IoT device control, Limelight delivers the best low-latency live video streaming experiences to help companies achieve their most strategic business objectives."

Limelight will be highlighting its new and upcoming enhanced video capabilities and its full video delivery solutions at IBC2017 in Hall 14 G01.

