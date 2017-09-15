GSMA Urges the Commission to Adopt a Technology-Neutral Approach in Developing the EU’s Cooperative Intelligent Transport System

The GSMA today urged the European Commission to keep the European market unrestricted for cellular technologies for use in connected vehicles. The EU plans to roll out a Cooperative Intelligent Transport System (C ITS) in 2019 and intends to make 802.11p, a short range vehicular communication system, the standard for safety related messages between vehicles, restricting the more advanced cellular vehicle to everything (C V2X) solution which is slated to enter the market in 2019.

As the European Union develops the complex C-ITS, both the European Commission and a group of EU Member States tend to favour 802.11p, a short-range vehicular communication system that has been in development for the past 15 years and is not compatible with other technologies.

In its new position paper entitled "Safe and Smarter Driving: the Rollout of Cellular V2X Services in Europe" the GSMA has urged the Commission to adopt a technology-neutral approach in developing the EU's C-ITS, and calls upon European legislators to allow the market to decide which technology prevails. Europe's complex C-ITS ecosystem should be built on an optimal technology foundation to remain sustainable over time and also maximise the benefits of future investment in 5G.

Speaking at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Head of GSMA Europe Afke Schaart said: "Cellular technology to connect cars is simply more advanced and quicker to roll out than 802.11p. It will allow car equipment manufacturers to reduce complexity by having a single communications module in the vehicle. The Commission needs to keep the market open instead of restricting C-V2X technology."

The C-V2X technology was standardised in June 2017 and is quickly gaining market traction amongst leading car manufacturers, including BMW and Audi. It's expected the technology will be commercially available next year. Moreover, C-V2X technology will be able to support present and future uses of connected technology in the automotive sector, including autonomous driving.

These chipsets are the gateway for the 5G era, in which connectivity is set to revolutionise transport with self-driving cars ultimately taking over the streets across the globe. In contrast, an isolated stand-alone 802.11p technology will struggle to evolve within 5G networks and could be a major setback for Europe in the global race for 5G leadership.

The paper, "Safe and Smarter Driving: the Rollout of Cellular V2X Services in Europe",

is available at: https://www.gsma.com/gsmaeurope/resources/postions-reports-publications/eu-intelligent-transport-system/.

