Dell EMC Accelerates Media & Entertainment Customer, Partner and Product Momentum

AMSTERDAM , Sept. IBC2017 Dell EMC announcesÂ milestone customer growth, new partner support and showcasing products for media and entertainment at IBC2017. This momentum demonstrates how Dell EMC's unstructured data solutions help global media and entertainment organizations gain new levels of performance and efficiency for the creation, management and delivery of media content.

Dell EMC Isilon scale-out NAS and Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS) are designed to handle a broad range of demanding media and entertainment workloads including content creation and editing, streaming and content delivery, and archiving. Over the past five years, media and entertainment customers have added more than 1.5 Exabytes of Dell EMC unstructured data storage to support their workflows, which is roughly equivalent to 70 million hours, or 7,985 years, of Blu-ray video.

Dell EMC enables thousands of media, entertainment and technology organizations, including those supporting some of the world's most popular films, to transform their operations by providing powerful, simple-to-manage storage platforms that help accelerate creation, streamline delivery and effectively manage rapidly-growing libraries of media content. Next-generation Dell EMC Isilon, including Isilon All-Flash, enables breakthrough performance in uncompressed 4K, virtual reality creation and multiplatform content delivery-meeting today's needs and setting up customers to support next-generation media content workloads. With Dell EMC ECS, customers can protect raw footage and archived content in a secure and efficient globally distributed cloud solution that is up to 48% lower cost than popular public cloud services.

Dell EMC serves broadcasters, content service providers and media production facilities, with these organizations comprising 26% of its total customer base. Dell EMC also has a robust industry partner ecosystem, with partners specifically dedicated to media and entertainment.

"Dell EMC has deep roots in media and entertainment, and that expertise is borne out in our continued innovation: for example, Isilon All-Flash storage offers unmatched levels of performance, scale and density to customers," said Thomas Burns , CTO Media and Entertainment, Dell EMC. "Our mission is to simplify IT infrastructure for our customers, while offering screaming-fast performance and support for critical and emerging workloads."

Dell EMC will also showcase its robust partner ecosystem at IBC2017, hosting companies including Adobe, Autodesk and Dalet in Dell EMC's booth #7.H10 to discuss solutions for multi-screen delivery, uncompressed 4K editing, real-time editing and 3D VR creation and media asset management.

Will Harris , Flame Family Product Manager, Autodesk "The powerful combination of our flagship Flame software with the Isilon All-Flash scale-out node to the Isilon family, makes real-time VFX and compositing at 4K and beyond a reality. We're looking forward to joining Dell EMC at IBC this year to showcase our combined solutions for artists, animators and editors that enable high-performance content creation with enterprise-class media protection, scalability and resiliency features."

Boromy Ung, Vice President, News, Grass Valley, a Belden Brand "Broadcasters are under growing pressure to be more agile and respond more quickly to attract and keep viewers. They need to start small with a system that's cost effective-but can easily scale and doesn't sacrifice the features and functionality that keeps them competitive. Grass Valley and Dell EMC offer our joint customers a scalable and reliable solution centered on off-the-shelf components and high-quality software that effectively supports applications such as playout and news production."

Go Ishiguro , Assistant Manager, Broadcasting & Production Engineering Department, SKY Perfect JSAT "We are committed to developing the next-generation of 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition broadcasting. We look forward to partnering with Dell EMC as we meet the challenges of managing the new transmission technology together."

Per NavÃ©us, VP Product Management Enterprise, Vizrt "Collaboration has become mandatory for a broadcast production organization to remain competitive. Viz One provides a common set of tools to find, produce and manage media regardless of content type or geographical location-and that now includes cloud storage, such as Dell EMC's ECS. Being able to instantly locate and retrieve media-even if it's been archived to a cloud-based location like ECS or AWS-really benefits artists, designers and producers."

About Dell EMC Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies. This provides a trusted foundation for businesses to transform IT, through the creation of a hybrid cloud, and transform their business through the creation of cloud-native applications and big data solutions. Dell EMC services customers across 180 countries - including 98 percent of the Fortune 500 - with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud.

