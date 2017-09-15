Video Meetings Made Easy with GlobalMeet 4.0

ATLANTA , Sept.Â Today PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration solutions, announced upgrades to GlobalMeetÂ , their audio, video and web collaboration and high definition (HD) conferencing solution designed to give a more immersive, agile meeting experience. "Seeing is believing" with the upgraded video conferencing capabilities from PGi that enable customers to experience multiple active video speakers simultaneously.

Bringing Video Conferencing to Customers In today's digital era, collaboration and effective communication are more important than ever. As communication can be up to 93 percent non-verbal, companies can leverage the power of video communication to help improve meeting efficiency and prevent miscommunications by enabling teams to see one another, regardless of location.

The upgrades to GlobalMeet are the latest in PGi's ongoing efforts to provide the very best in collaboration solutions to their customers. Other GlobalMeet 4.0 upgrades include:

"We're dedicated to building everything that the enterprise needs in a collaboration tool, from video conferencing and HD audio to a comprehensive unified collaboration (UC) experience, all backed by our 24/7 global customer support," said Pat Harper , CTO, PGi. "We know that customers are faced with many UC options in the market today and that IT teams depend on cloud offerings with a compelling, scalable value. GlobalMeet has an aggressive roadmap and is quickly becoming the cloud collaboration solution that businesses around the world choose to drive productivity across teams and locations."

Video Conferencing for the Enterprise Recently, PGi's Global Telework Survey found that 55 percent of non-teleworking respondents wished they had the ability to work remotely. GlobalMeet's new video conferencing features give employees the option and flexibility to work from virtually anywhere without missing meetings or sacrificing collaboration. Further, video conferencing is a cost-effective way to have meaningful face-to-face collaboration in a group setting, when in-person meetings aren't an option.

What Else do You Need to Know? Learn more about GlobalMeet video conferencing capabilities.

All trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. â”‚PGi PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 50,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us at pgi.com.

Media Contact: Kayla Reed Senior Manager, External & Internal Communications, PGi E kayla.reed@pgi.com | P +1 404.234.9487

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-meetings-made-easy-with-globalmeet-40-300519349.html

SOURCE PGi

http://www.pgi.com