Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market heads toward Convergence and Cloud Services with easy integration, notes Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE , Sept. The Asia Pacific enterprise video conferencing market is witnessing increased growth, driven by a focus on simplification, lower prices, improved features and user experience. Rising consumer use of video conferencing, software centric and cloud based services, and huddle rooms are also augmenting growth. Video conference providers are aggressively developing product innovations that match clients' expectations for extended features and integrated functionality over connected devices. Product innovation and competitive differentiation will be critical to success in a price sensitive market.

Frost & Sullivan's research, Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market, Forecast to 2023, provides an overview of market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and revenue forecasts, across segments such as video endpoint and video infrastructure. Sub-regions discussed in the study include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), ASEAN, Greater China , India , Japan , and South Korea . Market share and competitive landscape for major players such as Huawei, Cisco, Polycom, Sony, ZTE, Kedacom, Avaya, and Lifesize are provided.

"The Asia-Pacific video conferencing market is heading toward convergence, easy integration with business applications, extensive analysis, and cloud services. To maximize the market potential, vendors need to plan a complete overhaul of business models," stated Digital Transformation Research Analyst Chong Zi Ning .

"Video conferencing providers should focus on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) as it enables effortless integration into business applications to deliver immediate business value," she added.

Regional trends and developments include:

To harness these trends and expand growth opportunities, video conference providers need to develop further strategies for diversification and new segments for growth. Utilizing compelling and up-to-date strategic perspectives and use cases will attract key audiences.

"On the other hand, a strong emergence of freemium and lower-price alternatives, global and regional economic challenges, and market saturation in mature markets such as China , Australia , New Zealand , and Japan are slowing adoption, impacting revenues and hindering market growth," noted Chong.

