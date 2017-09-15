Wowza Targets Audience Engagement at IBC

Wowza Media Systems, the gold standard of streaming, opened the 2017 IBC Expo (booth 14.C08) by introducing two new products that demonstrate the future of video application engagement the Wowza ClearCaster appliance and the Wowza Ultra Low Latency Service. The new hardware and service developments are complemented by updates to the company's core offerings, including Wowza Streaming Engine software, Wowza Player and Wowza GoCoder further extending the company's leadership in delivering engaging streaming experiences.

"The ability to engage with your audience is now the core metric by which people measure the success of their streams," said Mike Talvensaari, vice president of product at Wowza. "Whether on Facebook Live, or by delivering ultra low latency streaming applications, we're committed to developing the products that let you build custom applications and interact in real-time with the world's largest audiences."

Headlining the conference demonstrations is the new Wowza ClearCaster appliance: purpose-built for professional broadcasters and streamers seeking an easy way to improve the reliability of streaming on Facebook Live. Designed in cooperation with Facebook, the ClearCaster appliance is built from the ground up to ensure the most successful broadcasts and engaging conversations on Facebook Live, from any workflow.

Similarly, as a growing number of streaming applications require real-time user interaction, the Wowza Ultra Low Latency Service is designed to reliably deliver streams across the globe with less than two seconds of end-to-end latency. Part of the Wowza Streaming Cloud platform, the new service combines industry-leading streaming software with intelligent monitoring and management capabilities, leveraging the global computing power of Microsoft Azure to deliver streaming experiences to audiences of any size, anywhere.

The Ultra Low Latency Service is API-based, allowing developers to create interactive, real-time experiences that bring viewers and broadcasters together through synced video and data. Along with this new delivery model, the company has updated its Wowza Player to support ultra low latency with playback of the WOWZ protocol-presenting a complete RTMP and Flash replacement for ultra-low-latency-dependent applications. Additionally, the Wowza GoCoder SDK has been enhanced to include WOWZ playback, enabling the creation of real-time interactive video applications for iOS and Android.

Lastly, Wowza has updated its flagship Wowza Streaming Engine software to include SRT ingest support. The new software update reinforces reliability for streams originating in networks with high congestion or low bandwidth availability. To help demonstrate the power of SRT and low latency delivery during IBC, Wowza will be joined at its booth for several presentations by Skippa, BlueFrame Technology, Haivision and Teradek.

To schedule a private demonstration during IBC, please request a time at: https://calendly.com/wowza/ibc-2017/.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems™ is the recognized gold standard of streaming, with more than 20,000 customers in 170+ countries. By reducing the complexities of video and audio delivery to any device, Wowza™ enables organizations to expand their reach and more deeply engage their audiences, in industries ranging from education to broadcasting. Service providers, direct customers and partners worldwide trust Wowza products to provide robust, customizable and scalable streaming solutions-with powerful APIs and SDKs to meet organizations' evolving streaming needs. Wowza was founded in 2005, is privately held, and is headquartered in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.wowza.com.