TV5MONDE Expands its Distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa with SES Video

TV5MONDE, one of the world's leading television networks, has recently signed a long term distribution contract with SES to broadcast three major free to air channels to the French speaking and Francophile public in sub Saharan Africa.

As part of the agreement, TV5MONDE will use the SES-5 satellite to broadcast three channels: its main channel TV5MONDE Afrique, as well as two themed channels, the youth channel TiVi5MONDE and the lifestyle channel TV5MONDE Style HD. The three signals will be relayed to the satellite by the SES Video team.

Located at 5 degrees East, SES-5 provides optimal coverage for sub-Saharan countries. The video position 5 degrees East is a fast growing neighbourhood, made up of renowned TV platforms and more than 500 local and international channels, including 65 French-language channels.

"Thanks to Africa, the French language is being offered a new opportunity to broaden its reach, which is all the more decisive in a digital world where language is becoming increasingly important," said Yves Bigot, Directeur Général of TV5MONDE. "This partnership with SES Video offers us ideal coverage to reach our numerous viewers and a recognized expertise to broadcast our three channels".

"We are delighted to help TV5MONDE extend the distribution of its channels across sub-Saharan Africa and, in our own way, contribute to the spread of the French language on this continent," said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. "TV5MONDE's decision demonstrates the quality of our infrastructure and assets in these countries. Thanks to its powerful and robust coverage, our SES-5 satellite will allow TV5MONDE to distribute this new content offer in an optimal manner to cable and IP networks in the region, as well as reach the 3.8 million TV homes equipped with direct reception at 5 degrees east."

About TV5MONDE Afrique

TV5MONDE Afrique in a few key figures:

• More than 15 million African households receive the channel in 48 countries

• More than 21 million viewers (weekly cumulative audience)

• More than 90% brand awareness in the French-speaking african capitals: 90.9% in Kinshasa, 90.7% in Bamako, with weekly audience rates reaching up to 74.8% in Kinshasa in DRC, where TV5MONDE is the leading international channel - source: Kantar TNS/Africascope 2015-S1 2016

• 40 hours of programs with English subtitles each week (films, fiction, reports, documentaries, etc.)

• More than one million videos viewed each year on TV5MONDE+Afrique WebTV

• 200,000 connections per month to JT Afrique on the Internet

TV5MONDE is available in Africa via the Canal+Afrique StarSat and Multichoice operators, direct satellite reception on SES-5 and in numerous MMDS packages, cable, mobile TV on TNT and terrestrial television. www.tv5monde.com

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com