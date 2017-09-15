Key Metals Futures Added to McKay Brothers' Quincy Extreme Data Service

LONDON and GENEVA , Sept. McKay Brothers International has added select futures from the London Metal Exchange to its industry leading Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service. QED now offers select LME instruments at the lowest known latency at Slough LD4 and Basildon in the UK, as well as at Frankfurt FR2, Marseille MRS1 and Madrid BME. The LME data distributed at those POPs are 3 month futures for Copper (CA), Aluminum High Grade (AH), Tin (SN), Zinc (ZS), Nickel (NI) and Lead (PB).

Select LME futures are also available at QED POPs in New Jersey and Illinois . Latencies and prices are available at http://www.quincy-data.com/

"The LME is an established leader in setting prices for the global metals markets," says MBI Managing Director Francois Tyč . "We are pleased to offer LME data on QED - a simple, low latency service that enables traders to integrate key LME data into their decision-making processes."

MBI's UK Local millimeter network connects the five leading London -area trading centers at the lowest known latencies. MBI's microwave network connects the major UK trading hubs with those on the European continent, often at the lowest known latency.

"The competition to take advantage of trading model predictions is broadening the use of microwave data across more asset classes, strategies and regions," continued Tyč. "We expect LME metals data distributed via the QED service will attract interest from Chicago to Mumbai and major trading centers in between."

The QED service offers a la carte pricing, three-month contracts and free trials. In addition to LME, the QED service distributes market data from twelve exchanges at 18 QED POPS in Europe , the US and Asia .

About McKay Brothers International, SA

McKay Brothers International, SA is a proven provider of private wireless bandwidth and the leading distributor of extremely low latency microwave market data. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from multiple financial exchanges globally and is offered in exchange colocation centers around the world.

