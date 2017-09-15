Yeastar Opens up Beta Program for Its New Cloud PBX

XIAMEN, China &Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), a leading manufacturer of VoIP PBX systems and VoIP Gateways, today opens up the Beta Program for its brand new, feature rich Cloud PBX, the first cloud based IP PBX of its product line. Inheriting a good number of advanced features from its predecessor, S Series VoIP PBX, Yeastar's robust premise based IP PBX, Yeastar Cloud PBX delivers high functionality, accompanied with central manageability and superb scalability, benefiting from cloud.

Yeastar Cloud PBX provides a powerful Yeastar Management Plane (YMP) and easy to deploy dedicated PBX instances for solution providers and telecom resellers to easily start their hosted PBX business. Yeastar Cloud PBX inherits the essence of our robust premise based IPPBX that has been improved over the last eleven years and evolves into a scalable, reliable, and fully-fledged communication services platform.

Highlights of Yeastar Cloud PBX:

"With cloud technology becoming prevalent everywhere, Yeastar keeps the tradition of innovation to deliver the next-generation cloud telephony. With extensive feature sets, seamless scalability, and centralized management, YMP will go above and beyond your expectations," said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar. "The Yeastar team is dedicated to meet any highly specific and personalized business needs. That's why we open up this beta program to solicit feedback and better our offering."

The beta tester selection will last until mid-October, and the beta test period is the remainder of this year. The official release of Yeastar Cloud PBX is scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2018. Yeastar invites enthusiasts to participate in this program to provide feedback so that Yeastar can fine tune this product to perform up to the market's standard.

More details about Yeastar Cloud PBX can be found here. Beta tester application begins today; anyone who wants to take Yeastar Cloud PBX for a test run can read more about the Beta Program here, or sign up directly here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar specializes in the design and development of innovative telecommunications equipment, including VoIP PBX systems and VoIP gateways for the SMB. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with 1,100 channel partners and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar products have been consistently recognized in the industry for their high-performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com.