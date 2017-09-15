Metro Atlanta's IoT Future Gets Boost With Accenture, AT&T, General Electric And The Weather Company Among Brands Collaborating To Launch IoT.ATL

ATLANTA , Sept. 14, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Already recognized as the No. 1 mobile friendly U.S. city and No. 3 to become a "Tech Mecca," metro Atlanta is becoming known as a technology hub. Today, the region is getting a boost as more than two dozen metro region brands, including Accenture, AT&T, General Electric and The Weather Company along with Atlanta Committee for Progress team up to announce the launch of IoT.ATL a new initiative to attract IoT companies and talent to metro Atlanta and elevate the region's reputation as an IoT and smart cities leader.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber engaged Accenture to research the global IoT landscape and make recommendations for attracting, recruiting and retaining leading businesses and top talent in IoT. In addition to sitting on the executive committee, Accenture will continue to work with the Chamber to oversee and advise on strategy and direction on two key areas where the metro region and Atlanta can make a significant and substantial global impact on IoT innovation: intelligent transportation and smart cities.

The metro region's wide range of companies involved in both consumer and industrial IoT, focus on smart cities and exceptional talent base from local universities uniquely position the area to become a world leader for producing creative and transformational solutions. This week, nearly 50 of these companies are demonstrating the region's hottest IoT and mobility technologies at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas event in San Francisco .

"Metro Atlanta is on the cusp of becoming a global center for IoT innovation, one of the key industry sectors emerging as the next frontier for business. Because IoT - and larger digital innovations like it - will impact every part of life for every citizen and business, we're committed to putting our resources towards driving growth in this critical sector," said MAC President and CEO Hala Moddelmog .

The IoT.ATL executive committee comprises some of the region's most influential IoT leaders. Chaired by AT&T Smart Cities General Manager Mike Zeto , the executive committee also boasts the following as co-chairs: General Electric CIO Jim Fowler; The Weather Company CEO Cameron Clayton ; and Jim Bailey , Senior Managing Director of Accenture Digital. While the executive committee will steer strategy, four work groups within the IoT/Mobile Leadership Council will work to ensure IoT.ATL's guiding principles are met.

Zeto noted, "Metro Atlanta is in a unique position to share the IoT innovation message globally, which is why the Metro Atlanta Chamber and senior leaders in the community decided to form IoT.ATL. Through its collaborative public and private sector ecosystem, Atlanta is beginning to drive its Smart Cities initiatives forward. Atlanta is a great city for companies with an IoT focus to grow and innovate."

"Accenture is excited to play a role, along with those organizations leading IoT innovation in metro Atlanta , in this important initiative," said Bailey. "We are proud to contribute our digital expertise to help build recognition for the region as a technology leader in today's digitally connected world."

Fowler added, "As GE continues our digital transformation and development of our IoT platforms, we are proud to support IoT.ATL, which will fuel innovation and talent in metro Atlanta ."

The metro region is home to Georgia Tech's Center for the Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies (CDAIT), an internationally-recognized center of excellence in IoT and a global leader in fostering the development of IoT research and education. In fact, Georgia Tech and the City of Atlanta launched today a Smart Corridor pilot along North Avenue in downtown Atlanta activating more than 100 IoT sensors at the street level to gather rich, real-time data. The "living lab," where the street itself can share information on maintenance needs, vehicle congestion and public safety issues, will serve as a model for the future of urban mobility.

For information about IoT.ATL, visit https://www.metroatlantachamber.com/economic-development/key-industry-segments/mobility.

