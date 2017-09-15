Benguet, La Union schools receive digital learning packages from Smart

The Smart School in a Bag traveled hundreds of kilometers by land and ferry to bring digital learning to the indigenous students of Mindoro.

Kindergarten students of four public elementary schools – two in La Union and two in Benguet – can now experience the joy of learning through tablets and apps, after their schools received TechnoCart units from PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications.

Smart donated the digital learning packages to Camp 6 Elementary School in Tuba, Benguet; La Trinidad Central School in La Trinidad, Benguet; Corro-Oy Elementary School in Santol, La Union; and San Gabriel Central School in San Gabriel, La Union.

The schools were selected by Smart in partnership with Synergeia Foundation, a coalition of individuals and organizations working with local government units (LGUs) to improve the delivery of basic education to children.

Each TechnoCart is a 2 ft. x 2 ft. mobile laboratory containing 20 tablets, a projector, a laptop-tablet, and a pocket Wi-Fi with starter load. The tablets and laptops are preloaded with educational content, including K-12 and disaster preparedness materials. Studies show that the managed use of tablets in the classroom boosted learning.

“We see that our pupils are eager to learn with the use of technology, which can help them develop their thinking abilities and focus on their studies,” said Ms. Joanna Rivera, who represented Tuba, Benguet Mayor Ignacio Rivera.

“We believe that a good education is a significant intervention in order to uplift the economic standard of our families. Kinder pa lang, they are given this opportunity para makapag-aral nang mabuti,” said San Gabriel, La Union Mayor Hermingildo Velasco. “We would also want for them to keep up with technological advancements. It is our hope that our pupils develop an interest in their studies because the lessons that are taught to them are visual.”

La Trinidad, Benguet Mayor Romeo Salda mentioned plans to expand the TechnoCart program by also offering it in day care centers during the school summer break.

Since the program’s launch in June 2015, a total of 52 public schools all over the country have benefitted from the TechnoCarts donated by Smart and kind sponsors.

“Through the TechnoCart, we are able to address the lack of educational resources for kinder; the shortage of public school classrooms (because schools no longer need to allot one room for a digital laboratory); and the lack of technological gadgets for the children,” said Stephanie Orlino, Smart senior manager for public affairs. “Our end goal is not just about technology but the delivery of educational content that makes learning an enjoyable experience for the kids.”

Those interested to sponsor a TechnoCart may email TechnoCart@smart.com.ph for more details.

