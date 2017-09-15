SMS Firewall Market by SMS Type, SMS Traffic, Messaging Platform And Region - Global Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK , Sept. "Stringent regulations are driving the demand for SMS firewall solutions." MarketsandMarkets The SMS firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4%. Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, stringent government regulations, increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging, and growing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes are some of the factors driving the growth of the global SMS firewall market. Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05099519 "A2P messaging segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period." The A2P messaging segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. The demand for A2P traffic is witnessing a strong growth across enterprises. Various industry verticals such as banking, finance, government, healthcare, and eCommerce are adopting A2P messages for communication purposes. Enterprises can use A2P SMS for marketing and promotional messages, authentication, alerts, and notifications. A2P messaging makes it very cost effective to communicate with customers. "Cloud messaging platform is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period." Among the messaging platforms, the cloud platform is expected to have a higher growth rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. Mobile network operators are opting for cloud based SMS firewall solutions to ensure the security of text messages. The cloud deployment model is very reliable, scalable, secure, and cost effective. Additionally, affordability of resources, low maintenance and operational costs, and high scalability are some of the benefits mobile network operators are experiencing through cloud based SMS firewall solutions. "Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the SMS firewall market during the forecast period." APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC is mainly driven by increasing adoption of A2P messages across various industry verticals, such as banking, finance, eCommerce, travel, and government. With a large mobile subscriber base and an extensive geographic coverage, government authorities across the APAC countries are implementing strong rules and regulations for SMS spam traffic. This is a major factor driving the growth of the SMS firewall market in the APAC region. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below By Company Tier 1 20%, Tier 2 45%, and Tier 3 35% By Designation C Level 48%, Director Level 37%, and Others 15% By Region North America 22%, Europe 45%, APAC 26%, and Rest of the World (RoW) 7% The major players in the report are as follows 1. AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece ) 2. Anam Technologies Ltd. (Ireland ) 3. Cellusys (Ireland ) 4. Mahindra Comviva (India ) 5. SAP SE (Germany ) 6. Tata Communications Limited (India ) 7. BICS (Belgium ) 8. Infobip ltd. (UK) 9. Omobio (Pvt) Limited (Sri Lanka ) 10. Route Mobile Limited (India ) 11. Symsoft (Sweden ) 12. Syniverse Technologies, LLC (US) 13. Twilio Inc. (US) 14. tyntec (UK) 15. Cloudmark, Inc. (US) 16. Global Wavenet Limited (Australia ) 17. Mobileum (US) 18. NetNumber, Inc. (US) 19. Openmind Networks (Ireland ) 20. Tango Telecom (Ireland ) 21. TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India ) 22. Defne Telecommunication A.S. (Turkey ) 23. HAUD (Malta ) 24. Monty Mobile (Lebanon ) 25. NewNet Communication Technologies (US) Scope of the Report The SMS firewall market has been segmented by SMS type, organization size, SMS traffic, messaging platform, service type, vertical, and region. By SMS type, the SMS firewall market is broadly segmented into A2P messaging and P2A messaging. By organization size, the overall market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs). By SMS traffic, the SMS firewall market is classified into SMS exchange, international exchange, and others. By messaging platform, the SMS firewall market is classified into cloud and traditional platforms. Based on the types of services, the SMS firewall market is segmented into professional and managed services. By vertical, the SMS firewall market is segmented into Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare and life sciences, utilities and logistics, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing and automotive, telecom and IT, and others. The regional segmentation of the SMS firewall market includes North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America . Reason to Buy the Report To get a comprehensive overview of the global SMS firewall market To gain wide ranging information about the top market players, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them To gain insights into the major countries regions in which the SMS firewall market is flourishing across various industries Read the full report https www.reportlinker.com p05099519 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. 