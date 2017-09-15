Trimble Acquires Transportation Supply Chain Visibility Provider 10-4 Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Sept.Â Trimble (NASDAQ TRMB) announced today that it has acquired privately held 10 4 Systems, a provider of advanced, multimodal shipment visibility solutions and related technologies for shippers and transportation providers. 10 4 solutions offer real time shipment visibility, regardless of provider or mode, to shippers, third party logistics providers and carriers of all sizes. The acquisition expands Trimble's portfolio of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to include an established cloud based solution for small carriers as well as a shipper RFP platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colo. , 10-4 Systems offers a comprehensive, highly configurable information platform that provides visibility at the individual shipment level, driving collaboration between shippers and carriers for increased efficiency, improved compliance and reduced transportation costs. The solution includes SKU-level detail, dynamic ETAs and other capabilities needed to provide the detailed shipment visibility that is becoming a standard expectation of shippers and consignees.

"This acquisition will advance our mission to transform the way the world moves freight by providing innovative transactional, visibility, decision support and optimization solutions that benefit participants at every level of the supply chain," said David W. Wangler , president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise. "With the addition of 10-4 Systems, Trimble will significantly enhance its ability to help the transportation industry optimize demand and capacity management and improve utilization of long-haul trucking assets."

Gartner identified visibility as the "No. 1 supply chain initiative" based on results from its 2016 User Wants and Needs Survey. Demand for end-to-end visibility is being driven by the rise of online-only and omni-channel commerce, which is causing shippers to rethink traditional inventory positions and transportation networks.

"We are excited to bring the benefits of our advanced enterprise visibility platform to the thousands of supply chain partners that rely on Trimble's Transportation Enterprise solutions," said Travis Rhyan , president and CEO, 10-4 Systems. "Trimble has a clear commitment to offering leading-edge technologies and collaborative solutions that enable customers to increase efficiency, profitability and long-term competitiveness."

Rhyan will continue to lead 10-4 Systems as executive vice president and general manager. 10-4 Systems' business will be reported as part of Trimble's Transportation Segment.

About 10-4 Systems

10-4 Systems is a technology company delivering a multimodal information platform for intelligent supply chain visibility that harnesses the power of big data. Their solution securely aggregates shipment and location data and pushes out analytics that help companies make meaningful decisions that have a positive impact on their bottom line. With offices in Boulder, Colo. , and Grand Rapids, Mich. , 10-4 Systems helps Global 500 companies understand, embrace and benefit from a comprehensive supply chain technology experience. The company isn't just about tracking, but total supply chain visibility that is shareable and customizable to meet the needs of customers and, in turn, their customers. It's not just the who and the where, but the when, why and how shipments are moving across the globe. For more information, visit: http://www.10-4.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Trimble, including the impacts of the acquisition of 10-4 Systems on Trimble's capabilities for servicing the transportation industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including enhancement of freight shipment solutions for existing and new customers, and expansion of Trimble's TMS product portfolio, (ii) the risks inherent in integrating an acquisition, including retention of key personnel and commercial relationships; and (iii) unanticipated expenditures, charges or assumed liabilities that may result from the acquisition. More information about potential factors that could affect Trimble's business and financial results is set forth in reports filed with the SEC, including Trimble's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Trimble as of the date hereof, and Trimble assumes no obligation to update such statements.

