Community Transit Selects Astute Solutions to Enhance Their Customer Relationship Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio &Astute Solutions today announced their selection by Community Transit, leading transportation provider for the Puget Sound region of Washington, to implement its CRM software, ePowerCenterTM. Community Transit will use Astute's software to modernize customer communication and prepare for organizational growth.

The Puget Sound Regional Council predicts that by 2040, population in the county will grow by 240,000 people while employment will increase by 130,000 jobs. Community Transit, in an effort to be proactive for the region's growth, is upgrading its CRM technology to Astute's ePowerCenter to replace the current in-house system.

"We are excited to partner with Astute to implement a new CRM system to streamline our workflows," said Molly Marsicek, Director of Customer Experience at Community Transit. "ePowerCenter will also allow us to better understand the customer journey. We chose Astute's software because it is highly configurable, able to integrate with our telephony system, and offers robust built-in reporting tools to help us identify ways to improve our processes, so that we can better serve our customers and the community."

The system includes new tracking and reporting capabilities to unify disparate systems and provide better visibility for Community Transit and their extensive network of partners. The addition of automated tools, such as the capability to auto-generate emails, letters, and enclosures to respond to customers, will improve the efficiency of customer service agents. With ePowerCenter, Community Transit will also be able to more closely track fulfillment and compensation, allowing them to detect and combat goodwill abuse.

"We're happy to be selected by Community Transit to assist in their mission to serve the community," said Ray Carey, Chief Operating Officer at Astute Solutions. "The region is growing and we are excited to have a role in helping Community Transit serve their travelers now and into the future."

Community Transit (CommunityTransit.org) is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County, Washington. The agency is building a network of Swiftbus rapid transit lines with Swift Blue Line along Highway 99 and the Swift Green Line between Canyon Park/Bothell and Boeing/Paine Field coming in 2019.

Astute Solutions (AstuteSolutions.com) builds intelligent software solutions for the world's best brands, enhancing engagement with their customer communities by contextually blending human and artificial intelligence. Astute's technology enables companies to provide more efficient customer service, protect their brands, and increase customer loyalty.