LightPointe Introduces Ruggedized 60 GHz Radio and Vibration-Dampening Mount for Installations Prone to Extreme Weather, Vibration, and Demanding Temporary Deployments, such as Special Events or Emergency Communications Restoration

LightPointe, a leading manufacturer of millimeter wave point to point radios used for ultra high capacity Gigabit connectivity, has introduced a 60 GHz radio which is engineered to be more robust and reliable for installations prone to high winds, harsh weather, and vibration. LightPointe's IL60 radio can also withstand the wear and tear of repeated deployments, such as in emergency communications restoration, repeated temporary installations at special events, or demanding environments in the field, such as military theater of operations.

"LightPointe's newest addition to our 60 GHz radio portfolio-which is the broadest line of 60 GHz radios in the industry-was designed from the ground up to be more robust and reliable than any other 60 GHz radio on the market," said Dr. Heinz Willebrand, CEO of LightPointe. "Our engineers accomplished this by integrating a special high performance Lens Antenna with a heavy-duty radio enclosure which can be attached to a pole, building, tower-or even a temporary tripod-with a unique vibration-dampening mount. Unlike competing 60 GHz radios, our IL60 is designed to handle the vibration incurred during extreme weather events. This purpose-built radio was engineered to be tough and ultra-reliable in the worst weather. This also makes the license-free IL60 radio ideal in handling the wear and tear of temporary deployments, such as for emergency responders restoring communications, installations for special events, and military bases or Theater of Operations. Its Gigabit capacity and available Full Line Speed FIPS compliant AES 256 encryption is also ideal for sensitive communications, such as for C4ISR applications-Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Surveillance and Reconnaissance."

In addition to a more robust hardware design, the IL60 includes unique LightPointe software features such as 9 levels of Adaptive Coding and Modulation and Flexible Power Control-enabling transmission of data or digital video in both long range deployments up to a mile and short range in, for example, a convention center, stadium, or factory requiring an industrial wireless solution.

About LightPointe

LightPointe (www.LightPointe.com) is a San Diego-based manufacturer of wireless Gigabit capacity bridges for enterprises and 4G/5G LTE carrier markets. The company is also the #1 manufacturer of Ultra Low Latency (ULL) wireless bridges utilized for High Frequency Trading (HFT) networks, Data Centers, Data Warehousing, and Cloud Networks. LightPointe is owned by a billion-dollar Silicon Valley firm and employees.