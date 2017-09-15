Mobile Product Agency, Prolific Interactive, Expands Operations With New Office in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. , Sept. Prolific Interactive, an award winning mobile product agency, announced today that they will be expanding their operations with the opening of a third location in Durham, North Carolina . With continued expansion and investment into the tech industry, the Raleigh Durham area is an attractive new market for the rapidly growing agency with current offices in Brooklyn and San Francisco .

The Durham Chamber of Commerce has warmly welcomed Prolific to the community. "Prolific Interactive is an exciting addition to Durham's knowledge driven, technology based economy. This highly awarded agency benefits from Durham's eccentric and cool personality and will contribute to our growing list of world class technology companies working in Durham's ever evolving informatics industry cluster," said Ted Conner , Senior Vice President, Economic Development & Community Sustainability.

In 2016 Prolific was recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by AdAge and Crain's New York Business, as well as one of Inc. 500's "Fastest Growing Private Companies" and one of Crain's "50 Fastest Growing Companies in New York ." With a three-year revenue growth of 881.9% between 2012 and 2015, Prolific looked to expand operations in 2017.

"After extensive research into several markets in the US, it became abundantly clear that Durham was the perfect fit for Prolific. The rapidly growing innovation in the Research Triangle, with incredible talent from entry level to experienced leaders, made Durham a very attractive opportunity," said Bobak Emamian , CEO of Prolific Interactive.

Prolific Interactive's third location will be in the American Underground, a former tobacco factory turned office and co-working space for Durham's startups and entrepreneurs. "When we started the American Underground in 2010, our goal was to create the center of gravity in the Triangle tech community. Prolific Interactive's expansion here reinforces that best in class firms have an ideal landing spot and community to plug into. We can't wait to work with Prolific and their growing team," says Adam Klein , Chief Strategist of American Underground.

Prolific's Durham location is located at 201 W. Main Street, Durham, North Carolina . The office is led by Courtney Starr who can be contacted at durham@prolificinteractive.com.

About Prolific Interactive Prolific Interactive (www.prolificinteractive.com) is a mobile-focused product agency based in Brooklyn and San Francisco . Through a strategy-led, user-centric approach to creating products, Prolific delivers mobile experiences for leading brands including American Express, Saks Fifth Avenue, Gap, Sephora, SoulCycle, and Scott's Miracle Gro . Founded in 2009, Prolific has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by AdAge and Crain's New York Business, as well as one of Inc. 500's Fastest Growing Private Companies of 2016 and one of Crain's "50 Fastest Growing Companies in New York ."

