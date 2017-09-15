Conversion Logic Named a 'Breakout Vendor' in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions

LOS ANGELES , Sept.Â Conversion Logic, the intelligence layer for cross channel attribution, has been designated a breakout vendor by Forrester for marketing measurement and optimization solutions. Forrester named Conversion Logic as one of the two companies that should be on B2C marketers' radar in its recent report, "Breakout Vendors Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions."

According to the report, marketers are demanding measurement solutions that can quickly access marketing performance insights and uncover customer behaviors. Marketing measurement and optimization solutions help B2C marketers analyze complex initiatives and plan future investments.

The report noted Conversion Logic as one of the two vendors, changing the measurement game and provides an overview and analysis of the XC LogicÂ® platform's capabilities and industry-leading machine learning framework. XC LogicÂ® supports an ensemble of algorithms to deliver incredibly complex cross-channel marketing analytics. With it, marketers can measure, predict, and analyze impact across both online and offline media and conversion channels.

Conversion Logic's machine learning approach streams marketing and media data through hundreds of algorithm combinations. It then combines results to give marketers the most accurate, granular view of impact, and delivers predictive capabilities to better inform future and in-flight investment strategies. In addition, clients using XC LogicÂ® identify opportunities to improve effectiveness and efficiency across digital and linear media, and understand how customer journey, personalization and segmentation impact incremental lift.

Industries where Conversion Logic has established a strong presence include; automotive, telecom, retail and eCommerce. Forrester noted that Conversion Logic is looking at growth opportunities in CPG and financial services. Forrester's profile also covered Conversion Logic's roadmap, which involves a plan to focus on collaboration capabilities, more advanced reporting, and even deeper cross-channel and long-term impact.

"Marketers need machine learning and analytics capabilities in their hands for greater intelligence across their AdTech and MarTech silos - not just another tool," said Brian Baumgart , CEO and co-founder of Conversion Logic. "We pride ourselves on our ability to provide a holistic view across digital and traditional channels like TV and radio, as well as both online and offline conversion channels, to optimize and scale our clients' cross-channel marketing strategies. We think this recognition by Forrester is excellent validation of that vision."

About Conversion Logic Conversion Logic delivers attribution, evolved: a cross-channel measurement platform that combines cloud analytics and machine learning for enterprise marketers. Built from the ground up for agility, innovation, and speed, Conversion Logic translates the most sophisticated data science on the market into clear, actionable insights across the customer journey. With media agnostic, real-time analytics and optimization, clients reduce friction, adapt, and realize value more quickly than ever before. Meet attribution, evolved, at www.conversionlogic.com.

