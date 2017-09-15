Executech Opens New Corporate Headquarters

Executech, Utah's premier outsourced IT company, today opened its new corporate headquarters in South Jordan, Utah. The new office space supports the company's current needs, as well as future growth. The company intends to increase its headcount by 70% over the next three years.

The new headquarters more than double the company's footprint and includes an open floorplan that was designed with teamwork in mind to allow Executech employees to collaborate on technical issues they might be facing. The office also plays host to a new state-of-the-art training room that serves as a central location for Executech's technicians to be trained on the latest technologies that can better serve their clients.

"We're extremely excited about our new corporate headquarters, and what it means to both our employees and clients," said Eric Montague, Executech's president and CEO. "Our new office is a testament to the great service that our employees provide to the business community and allows us to better serve them as well as support our future growth."

Executech plays a vital role in Utah's business community by providing support to more than 2,000 company networks across the state. Its world-class IT support helps companies large and small keep their businesses running smoothly.

"As the technology landscape continues to change, it's imperative that our technicians are experts on the latest technologies. Our new training room gives our team the resources they need to be well-versed on every IT issue that might affect our clients," continued Montague.

To learn more about how Executech can take care of your IT services in Utah, visit www.executech.com or call us at (801) 253-4541 or e-mail us at info@executech.com.

About Executech

Based in South Jordan, Utah, Executech is an outsourced IT company that services companies in Utah, Washington, Arizona, California, Colorado and London, England. Executech's services include creating and maintaining networks, custom-built computers and servers, on-site and remote technical support, and more. For more information about Executech, visit them at www.executech.com.