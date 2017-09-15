The NUU Mobile G Series - an extension of yourself

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â A NUU G Series smartphones the G1 and the G3 become an extension of yourself. Start up with your fingertip, its digital sensor recognizes your fingerprint instantly. VoLTE technology makes sure that your conversation is clear and intelligible. Dual cameras are at your service for your closeupps or your wide angle shots. The curved edges on the front are aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to touch whereas the curved glass on the back makes the phone sit well in the palm. Seamlessly communicate and navigate with the most advanced technology available and incredibly priced. A giant world is out there for you to explore all your possibilities and the NUU G Series will be your loyal partner to complement and enhance your experiences now!Â

Discover the "new" NUU G Series at Booth S.1756 #MWCA17 at the Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center on the 12, 13 and 14 of September.

Some of the new special features:

NUU G1 5.7" 18:9 HD+ Screen Curved glass is melded to make a completely smooth and seamless surface. The 5.7" screen is immersive with a 18:9 format and rounded corners for a unique viewing experience. IML processing For durability and the scratch-resistance. 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera With HDR for better highlight and shadow. "Beautifier" function for perfect selfies. TYPE-C USB Type-C delivers power at a higher voltage and transfers data at super high speed. Dual-microphone noise reduction Eliminates external noise ensuring call quality. Fingerprint 3D fingerprint reading enhances speed and security.

NUU G3 MTK6757: 8x Core processors MediaTek Helio P25, a 2.6GHz true Octa-core processor, offers 25% better power efficiency. The 1024MHz Mali-T880 MP2 GPU processor supports 4Kx2K 30FPS video encoding / decoding Comes with Android 7.1.2 out of the box. 5.7" 18:9 HD+ Screen: 1.1mm bezel The 5.7"18:9 HD+ display for an immersive experience. The 18:9 screen with rounded corner and virtually no bezel to explore the full viewing experience. Bigger screen and more pixels in a smaller foothold. Perfect for single-handed use. Dual curved glass design Curved-edge design and almost bezel-less display defines the outlook for the next generation smartphone. Dual rear camera The 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with auto-focus and dual flash. Large aperture for use in low light. Beautifier function for great selfies. Burst mode. Optimized Selfie front camera The 13MP with power flash for low light environments. Fingerprint sensor activates selfie. 4gb RAM and 64gb Memory Expandable to 256GB. TYPE-C USB Type-C for quick charges and high speed downloads. NFC Tap and go with Android Pay(TM) or exchange files with one tap. Fingerprint 3D fingerprint reading enhances speed and security.

NUU G Series will be sold online on Target.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon, HSN, NUUMobile.com, and at many other online retailers.

Compatible with all major networks.

Visit us at www.nuumobile.com to discover more or visit our Mobile World Congress Americans 2017 online press kit https://us.nuumobile.com/presskit/.

