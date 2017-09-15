Point B Inc. and meltmedia Tackle Biggest Digital Transformation Challenges in Live, Lightening Talk Event on October 4th

Point B Inc., an integrated management consulting, venture investment, and real estate development firm, and metlmedia, an award winning digital strategy, design, and development agency, have teamed up to bring Arizona business leaders a deeper look at the challenges behind, and answers to, some of the biggest questions organizations have during a digital transformation. The "Lightning Talks on Digital" event will take place October 4th from 5 30 8 00PM at Blanco Tacos and Tequila in Phoenix, Arizona. Registration information can be found at https www.pointb.com tackle digital.

This event will help organizations understand how to execute a collaborative, agile digital transformation plan, while maintaining strategic direction. Attendees will learn each segment of a 5-play digital transformation playbook, and leave the event with the tools to increase brand loyalty, save development costs, accelerate speed to market, and simplify support.

For more information, visit: https://www.pointb.com/tackle-digital.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Real Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was named a Best Workplace in the United States by Fortune magazine, and is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.

About meltmedia

meltmedia is an award-winning digital strategy, design, and development agency. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the meltmedia team consists of over 80 onshore, in-house designers, developers, and strategists who live to create the world's most inspiring digital experiences. Our portfolio of leading biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Honor Health, and Scholastic. meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, a top five marketing agency, a top five software company, and a best place to work by the Phoenix Business Journal, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in America. Visit meltmedia.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.