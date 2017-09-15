Wowza Unveils Professional Facebook Live Streaming Appliance

Wowza Media Systems, the recognized gold standard in streaming software and services, today unveiled the Wowza ClearCaster an appliance built for professional broadcasters and streamers seeking an easy way to improve reliability for streaming on Facebook Live. Designed in collaboration with Facebook (NASDAQ FB), the ClearCaster appliance is built from the ground up to ensure the most successful broadcasts and engaging conversations on Facebook Live, from any workflow.

"Broadcasters and professional streamers are looking to engage with their audiences on Facebook Live, and they need a reliable and high-quality way to contribute broadcast-quality streams on the platform," says Charlie Good, CTO and co-founder at Wowza Media Systems. "ClearCaster is the most advanced and easiest solution to deliver stable, professional-quality content to Facebook Live, better connecting broadcasters with their followers on Facebook. Just plug in to ClearCaster and we'll take it from there."

Unmatched Quality and Reliability

ClearCaster is the best way to ensure streaming success, because it auto-configures the optimal settings for your conditions and use case. The appliance intelligently monitors real-time stream health, and automatically adjusts stream settings to ensure uptime and quality.

ClearCaster allows you to stream in crisp 1080p30-and even up to 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition), when supported. ClearCaster easily connects to cameras, editing bays and live production studios to deliver programming directly to Facebook, without requiring changes to existing broadcast workflows.

Professionals no longer have to worry about connection issues and dropped streams; ClearCaster provides the highest possible reliability with the fewest possible connection problems. Users can start and stop streams through the Facebook Live user interface, and can control the device through the Wowza web app to easily manage streaming and monitor success from any location.

Connect With Confidence on Facebook Live in Seconds

The ClearCaster appliance provides the easiest, most reliable path to successful broadcasting on Facebook Live. The platform offers many innovative and differentiated ways to engage with new and existing audiences on Facebook, including:

As a single, rack-mountable appliance, ClearCaster makes it easy to connect an editing system or live feed to the internet, and immediately authenticate to publish on Facebook Live. ClearCaster includes inputs for SDI and HDMI connections to easily deliver directly from HD cameras and other professional equipment.

Broadcasting to the Enhanced Facebook Live API

The ClearCaster appliance is purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with Facebook Live's enhanced API, enabling auto-configuration and real-time stream health monitoring through your Facebook account. Since ClearCaster directly connects to Facebook Live's API, you'll always have the latest functionality.

For more information about the Wowza ClearCaster, or to buy yours today, please visit: https://www.wowza.com/products/clearcaster. Wowza will demonstrate the new ClearCaster appliance in the Wowza booth (14.C08) at the 2017 International Broadcaster Convention and Expo in Amsterdam on September 15-19.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza™ Media Systems is the recognized gold standard of streaming, with more than 20,000 customers in 170+ countries. By reducing the complexities of video and audio delivery to any device, Wowza™ enables organizations to expand their reach and more deeply engage their audiences, in industries ranging from education to broadcasting. Service providers, direct customers and partners worldwide trust Wowza products to provide robust, customizable and scalable streaming solutions-with powerful APIs and SDKs to meet organizations' evolving streaming needs. Wowza was founded in 2005, is privately held, and is headquartered in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.wowza.com. ClearCaster is a trademark of Wowza Media Systems. Facebook and Facebook Live are trademarks of Facebook, Inc.