KORE Executives to Address Key IoT and LTE Topics at Mobile World Congress Americas

ALPHARETTA, Ga. &Mobile World Congress Americas KORE, announced today that Chief Marketing Officer Sue Holub and VP of Advanced Technology Adoption Bill Kramer will be amongst the esteemed speakers at this year's Mobile World Congress Americas.

Sue Holub will be exploring The Human Side of IoT with her discussion of how the Internet of Things is generating a positive societal impact. With each technological advancement made, there is a level of concern that can arise from the sharing of personal information; Sue will explore how to bridge the gap between privacy and enablement. From healthcare applications enabling patients to maintain independence, to transportation applications ensuring safe and secure transport - KORE will explore the human side of IoT.

Sue Holub, CMO, KORE

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. PT

Mobile World Congress Americas

Moscone Center

Moscone North, IoT Talks Theater, M2M Zone

San Francisco, California

Bill Kramer will be joining a panel of his peers to discuss LTE and the IoT opportunities that have emerged. If you have questions about your transition of 2G devices or are exploring the IoT for a future deployment, this panel will discuss the LTE standardizations (Cat 1, Cat M, and NB Iot), as well as the impact to remote monitoring, big data, security and much more. Come see the leaders in IoT today discuss the opportunities of the future.

LTE & The IoT Opportunity Panel

Martha DeGrasse, Enterprise IoT Insights

Bill Kramer, VP, Advanced Technology Adoption, KORE

Dermot O'Shea, co-founder/joint CEO, Taoglas

Joel Young, VP, Research and Development, CTO, Digi

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 3:05 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. PT

Mobile World Congress Americas

Moscone Center

Moscone West, Level 2, Theater 2022

San Francisco, California

Visit Mobile World Congress Americas Hall North Stand N.456 to learn more about KORE's end-to-end solutions for rapid IoT design, deployment and management, including global, secure managed connectivity options backed by world-class customer support.

About the Speakers Sue Holub, Chief Marketing Officer, leads all marketing functions globally spanning vision, strategy, and execution - ultimately resulting in growth. Her responsibilities include driving revenue, profit and momentum across brand management, product management and pricing, product and customer marketing, demand generation, corporate marketing, influence marketing, marketing communications, and marketing operations.

Prior to joining KORE, Sue served as Vice President of Marketing for Lexmark Enterprise Software, the enterprise software division of Lexmark International. In this role, she led and developed the global marketing function to deliver increased revenue and profitability worldwide through demand generation, market awareness, thought leadership and customer retention. Sue brings more than 20 years of executive, marketing and business development experience across the technology, telecommunications and services industries. Prior to joining Lexmark, Sue held various senior positions at Impellam Group, Fiserv, and BellSouth.

Bill Kramer, VP, Advanced Technology Adoption, brings more than 30 years of experience in the advanced communications technology solutions industry with a broad range of companies and functional roles. His experience spans wired, mobility, IoT, MMS, OEMs, professional services and cloud technologies. Bill is currently Vice President of Advanced Technology Adoption for industry-leading Kore Wireless.

About KORE KORE provides the people, expertise and technology to support the many visions of the IoT, from the Inspiration of Things to the Innovation of Things to the Internet of Things. Founded in 2003, KORE quickly rose to become the world's largest managed network services provider specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) communications. Today, KORE is a global leader in software service and platforms that power the IoT, with millions of active on-network units.