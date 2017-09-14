Speedcast Honored at 14th Annual Awards for Excellence in Satellite Communications

Speedcast International Limited (ASX SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that it has been honored as the winner of the "Strategic M&A Transaction of the Year" award for its acquisition of Harris CapRock at Euroconsult's 14th Annual Awards for Excellence in Satellite Communications.

"We are thrilled to be honored by Euroconsult for our acquisition of Harris CapRock," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "The deal altered the landscape of communications solutions provided to the energy and cruise industries. Customers now have access to more coverage, a greater local presence, increased flexibility, a broader array of product and services options, as well as a clear pathway for them to upgrade their communications as the markets require."

The awards recognize companies and their leaders who are transforming and driving the satellite industry, as well as contributing to growth and innovation. They are based on a performance analysis of the market players and assessed by a jury of experts from Satellite Finance and Space News, as well as Euroconsult's analyst team. Quantitative and qualitative indicators are taken into account in the assessment.

The awards ceremony took place Sept. 13 in Paris, during the 21st World Summit for Satellite Financing.

For more information about Speedcast, visit www.Speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.Speedcast.com.

Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2017 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.