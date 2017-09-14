Bechtle Selects Netcracker's Digital Platform for New Cloud-Based Portal and Enterprise Applications

Netcracker Technology announced today that Bechtle AG is leveraging Netcracker's comprehensive BSS solutions to support its new cloud based portal and marketplace, which will host a range of digital enterprise applications for its business customers across Europe. The use of Netcracker's solutions allows Bechtle to support consumption based business models and open new revenue streams by offering multicloud services. As a digital marketplace, the portal www.bechtle clouds.com enables users to orchestrate various cloud services, drastically simplifying agreement, deployment and support processes. All services are invoiced transparently based on agreement duration or actual usage.

As one of Europe's leading IT, infrastructure, hosting and B2B value-added system integrators and service providers, Bechtle offers comprehensive, vendor-neutral IT applications, infrastructure and operations services to more than 70,000 customers across the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors.

Netcracker's comprehensive BSS capabilities, including cloud billing, will enable Bechtle to open new revenue streams by enabling the selling and billing of new cloud services that leverage consumption- or subscription-based models. In particular, Bechtle's use of Netcracker's Cloud Billing and Digital Marketplace solutions support the launch of new network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings, Bechtle's backup-as-a-service and recovery-as-a-service offerings as well as third-party cloud services.

Bechtle is expanding its application and hosting portfolio of cloud services and infrastructure to provide diversity of choice, delivery, on-site and hosted applications and services to small, medium and large enterprises across Europe.

"Our investment in a new, next-generation cloud platform gives our customers added flexibility when procuring software and IT infrastructure services," said Michael Guschlbauer, member of the Executive Board responsible for IT System House & Managed Services at Bechtle AG. "Whether they're looking for a public or on-premises private cloud solution, on-demand services or expert support to realize their complex IT projects, Bechtle is their reliable partner when it comes to modern IT architectures and hybrid clouds."

"Both large and small businesses want access to their enterprise applications quickly and on demand without burdening themselves with expensive IT overhead of licenses, operational and personnel costs," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Netcracker's cloud-based BSS platform offers innovators like Bechtle to bring the power of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS to their business customers as they move towards digitalization across the entire enterprise value chain. We are excited to be working with Bechtle as it grows its European footprint through its digital transformation."

