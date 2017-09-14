World Wide Technology Awarded the Palo Alto Networks Fast Growth Partner of the Year for 2017

World Wide Technology (WWT), a leading integrator that provides innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations, today announced that it has received the Palo Alto NetworksÂ Fast Growth Partner of the Year Award for 2017 for the second year in a row. WWT was recognized for its dedicated resources and commitment, growing its year over year sales of Palo Alto Networks products and services by 93 percent in fiscal year 2017.

Announced during Palo Alto Networks 2018 Sales Kickoff in Las Vegas, the Americas Partner of the Year Awards are given to a select group of partners based on their proven Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform expertise. These partners exemplify the Palo Alto Networks next-generation security innovator by investing in self-sufficiency, maximizing profitability, optimizing revenue mix, driving larger deals and broadening opportunities.

WWT achieved these results by leveraging its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) and Integration Technology Center (ITC), the pinnacle in testing and deploying IT proof of concepts, to demonstrate the preventative capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform in a risk-free, sandbox environment and in conjunction with other third-party security tools. These centers directly contributed to more successful deployments of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform.

Given the tremendous growth opportunity with Palo Alto Networks in network and data center segmentation use cases, WWT has developed a mature consulting service which provides segmentation control points within the network and the virtualized data center via the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $9 billion in annual revenue that provides innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 4,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. For more, visit www.wwt.com.