TEKsystems Survey Pinpoints Most Important Factors Related to Best IT Jobs for Crop of Upcoming New Graduates

With the start of the new school year for students expecting to graduate in 2017 2018 from universities and colleges nationwide, TEKsystemsÂ , a leading provider ofÂ IT staffing solutions and IT services, today issued the results of a survey revealing the factors related to the top IT jobs for upcoming graduates along with the key elements hiring managers look at when considering entry level candidates. The survey was conducted in March 2017 and the results represent the views of more than 250 IT hiring managers across the United States. View infographic here.

Key highlights from the survey include:

Developer Roles Provide the Best Job Opportunities

Q: What skill sets provide the greatest opportunity for recent college graduates searching for entry-level positions and how difficult are they to source? Select all skill sets that apply.

1*

4

8

NA

11

NA

10

14

*Includes Programmers and developers (i.e., Java, .NET, web, etc.)

Generalized IT Degrees Preferred Over Specialized Degrees

*Perl, C++, C# and Ruby on Rails all tied for 6th. **Scala and PHP tied for 9th.

Work Experience and Internships Dominate as Top Factors for Hiring Over GPA and School Attended

Salary Still Tops, but Workplace Flexibility More Important Than Healthcare

Q: How much do you expect FULL TIME & CONTINGENT IT hiring to change (as of Q2 2017)?

31%

54%

15%

"Those graduates entering the IT market in the next several months are in the enviable position of seeing high demand for their skills, depending on their specific qualifications," said TEKsystems Research Manager Jason Hayman. "In fact, our research shows that truly exceptional candidates stand a good chance of being offered a 10 percent premium above what has been budgeted for a specific position. However, it is still true that they are most likely going to be offered the types of junior/entry level roles where they're primarily being asked to maintain, update or fix currently deployed software programs. Organizations are showing a heavy preference for generalized degrees over specialized, where in the future they can develop the skill set of a capable individual to fit their own specialized requirements. Newly graduated job seekers may be surprised that it's not about the name recognition of an expensive school or a cutting edge degree that gets you in the door, it's more about experience, skill sets, programming languages, and making yourself a valuable member of whatever team or project you get the opportunity to work on."

