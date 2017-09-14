Aerialink announces White Label Solution for Business-to-Customer Texting

BETTENDORF, Iowa , Sept. Aerialink LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, today announces a white label edition of Aerialink Conversations.Â Conversations is a SaaS application for enterprises, service providers, Telecoms, and Responsible Organizations seeking to offer valuable conversational texting to their customers. It interfaces with the Aerialink Cloud Communications Platform via a powerful API for global SMS & MMS message delivery, and support of business landline text enablement.

"Our white label edition is an end-to-end solution that allows our partners to offer a proven and rapidly deployable texting solution to their client base," said Chris Currie , Founder and President of the Aerialink. "It enables them to create new revenue streams and to claim a share of the untapped business-to-customer texting market."

The Conversations White Label Edition is structured with a multi-level management hierarchy that gives partners control over setup and administration of their own customer accounts. The application can be easily branded with a custom logo, website domain, and user interface color theme. The administration interface is flexible, powerful and easy to use.

EDMC (Education Management Corporation), which serves approximately 65,000 students, recently deployed Conversations for admissions-to-student messaging.

Carolyn Ross , EDMC's Contact Center Manager, commented, "We are very pleased with the Conversations white label solution, whose flexibility has allowed us to easily set up individual campuses for text messaging. The Aerialink account team has been extremely helpful and knowledgeable about their solution and the use of SMS texting to enhance the way we communicate with our students."

Aerialink's mission is to bring about exciting change in conversational texting by offering innovative, enterprise-class solutions that make it easy for businesses to deploy.

About Aerialink

Aerialinkâ„¢ LLC provides a robust cloud communications platform enabling global delivery of SMS, and MMS messaging. From small to large enterprises, businesses rely on Aerialink for fast and reliable message delivery to any of our supported 1,200 mobile networks in 220 countries. Aerialink serves as a trusted advisor to customers, leveraging industry knowledge in communications best practices, assisting in service selection and implementation, and delivering superior technical support.

Aerialink, a subsidiary of CSF Corporation, was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in the U.S. For further information, visit http://www.aerialink.com.

