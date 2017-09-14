AT&T NetBondÂ® for Cloud Connects Multiple Cloud Platforms

DALLAS , Sept.Â AT&T NetBondÂ for Cloud is removing barriers between cloud platforms. The new cloud to cloud feature efficiently moves workloads across highly secure connections between public, private and hybrid cloud services in the NetBond for Cloud ecosystem.

More data, systems and applications are moving to the cloud. This means businesses need their apps to interact across different clouds. AT&T NetBond for Cloud helps businesses by providing scalable network connectivity enabling efficient traffic flow between clouds in the ecosystem.

With this feature, each ecosystem cloud - private or public - can now be efficiently connected to another and remain off internet. Customers can easily manage connections between clouds by using the digital AT&T cloud portal. Network managers no longer have the time-consuming manual task of working with multiple cloud providers to build connection points individually - they can now create or change connectivity configurations within minutes.

"Many businesses use 3 or more clouds. And they're often a mix of public, private or hybrid," said Roman Pacewicz , Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. "No matter the combination, it can be challenging if cloud environments have to mix. An important part is enabling efficient and highly secure network connections that help customers move their workflows between cloud endpoints. With NetBond for Cloud, it's simple."

Security options are available to manage the flow between end users and applications that can be used with the cloud to cloud feature. Our NetBond for Cloud service is fully off-internet, providing simple, highly secure access to industry-leading cloud services from virtually anywhere.

"For 4 years, NetBond for Cloud has helped businesses move to the cloud with confidence," said Pacewicz. "We're helping our customers get the most out of the services they already use. Enabling scalable, highly secure cloud-to-cloud connectivity does that."

The AT&T NetBond for Cloud ecosystem is made up of more than 20 members delivering highly-secure access to more than 130 leading cloud services.

For more information about the cloud to cloud feature, visit att.com/netbond.

