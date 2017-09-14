CA Technologies Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) today announced that it has been named as a component of theÂ Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI) World Index and North America Index for the seventh consecutive year.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies. Inclusion in the DJSI is based on RobecoSAM's, an investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing, analysis of corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors that are relevant to a company's financial success.

"We are very pleased and honored to once again be recognized as a leading sustainability-driven company by the DJSI," said Erica Christensen, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, CA Technologies. "The values that we live by are reflected in how we do business, and our inclusion to DJSI recognizes our commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices."

Recently, the company announced their second greenhouse gas reduction target of 40% by 2030, based on a 2015 baseline. This target comes after the achievement of its first reduction target of 35% based on a 2006 baseline. Additional information on the progress the company has made in reducing its environmental footprint, providing solutions for customers, and supporting community involvement can be found in the company's latest sustainability report at www.ca.com/sustainability-report.

About CA Technologies

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate - across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.

Follow CA Technologies

TwitterÂ Social Media PageÂ Press ReleasesÂ Blogs

Legal Notices

Copyright Â© 2017 CA, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.