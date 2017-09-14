Eight Inc. Transforms the Airtel Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Bharti Airtel, the largest telecommunications operator in India , sought out to create a new store design that drives engaging and meaningful conversations with its customers. Part of Airtel's Project Next, this digital innovation program aims to transform customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

Airtel partnered with leading experience design firm Eight Inc. to achieve this new concept across its 2,500 plus retail stores across India . "With this new proposition for Airtel we were able to express the Brand's values and create the next generation experience for Airtel," said Steve Lidbury , Eight Inc. Principal. "The design truly makes a difference for their customers by enabling them to connect with more people, more stories, more knowledge and more inspiration in a more human way."

Eight Inc.'s redesign plan for the Airtel stores considers not only the interior architecture and design, but also the store's messaging and communication, staff behaviors and complimentary products and services that would enable a meaningful customer experience. This was an opportunity to build on the foundations of recent Airtel success by approaching this design holistically.

"We are delighted to partner with Eight Inc. to help imagine our next generation of retail spaces, and redefine our omnichannel experience," says Airtel Chief Executive Officer, Gopal Vittal . The new stores are open and minimalistic by design, and come wrapped in digital technologies to make the customer experience highly interactive through the concept of Share, Create, Experience.

"Their 'Experience Masterplan' process took us on a collaborative, creative journey and laid the foundation for our new retail strategy. The latest store pilots have set a new benchmark for customer experience in Indian retail, bringing together physical space and digital innovation, all with a human touch, into a connected experience that our customers love," concludes Vittal.

You can visit the first two stores in Goodearth City Centre and Vatika in Gurgaon, India .

For more information contact: Eight Inc. Eightinc.com || @eightinc Cherie Tallett, tallett@eightinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eight-inc-transforms-the-airtel-customer-experience-300518286.html

SOURCE Eight Inc.

http://www.eightinc.com