Consumer Interest in the Connected Car Continues to Climb, finds Strategy Analytics

BOSTON , Sept.Â In keeping with current smartphone saturation, consumers are increasingly relying on connected apps for a variety of purposes in the car. Be it for straightforward connectivity or infotainment, use of these apps is having a negative impact on embedded solutions. A new report from the In vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics "2017 Connected Car Consumer Expectations Clashing with Reality", surveying consumers in the US, Western Europe and China , has found that as demand for connected apps continues to rise, consumers are increasingly frustrated by the poor execution of apps that use in car HMI.

Key report findings include:

Derek Viita , report author and Senior Analyst commented, "Consumers express varied amounts of frustration with touchscreen and voice-based in-car systems which clearly lag behind mobile devices. These trends are concerning on multiple levels. It means that automakers are not providing compelling in-car solutions for connected features; and because the mobile device provides a better experience, consumers are tempted into dangerous habits such as use of mobile handsets while driving."

Added Chris Schreiner , Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, "If consumers can see tangible value in moving their data connection off of a brought-in device and into a car, the benefits are plentiful. Numerous value-adds for consumer relationship management can be provided, a wealth of usage data can be opened up to the automaker, and the in-car internet provider can offer even more benefit through additional safety or diagnostic features. OEMs and suppliers must consider this consumer demand for on-board connectivity not as a problem, but as an opportunity. Their success may actually depend on it."

