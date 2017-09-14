iconectiv’s Natalie McNamer Appointed to Key Oversight Roles for Leading Communications Association

Demonstrating iconectiv's continuing leadership in the global communications industry, Industry Relations Manager Natalie McNamer has been elected to leadership positions in two significant groups of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), an influential standards body based in Washington D.C. McNamer will become chair of the ATIS IMSI Oversight Council (IOC) and co chair of the ATIS Industry Numbering Committee (INC).

The IOC is an open industry council of telecommunications companies and other organizations responsible for the management and administration of International Mobile Subscriber Identities (IMSI) in the U.S. - the critical 15-digit number used within mobile phones that allows service operators to identify mobile terminals for purposes of international roaming. INC is a key resource for addressing and resolving all industry-wide issues associated with planning, administration, allocation, assignment and use of the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) including area codes, central office codes, carrier identification codes, and other numbering resources.

McNamer has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry with deep knowledge of numbering administration from all perspectives. She previously served as the ATIS IOC representative from 2009-2013. Before joining iconectiv, she spent 11 years as the Senior Number Policy Manager with T-Mobile, serving on several North American Numbering Council (NANC) working groups and committees.

"Throughout her work with ATIS, McNamer has fostered consensus-building on key numbering-related issues," said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. "We believe that this experience coupled with her keen understanding of our industry will be invaluable to the work taking place in the IOC and INC groups."

ATIS brings together more than 150 of the top global information and communications technology (ICT) companies to advance the industry's most critical business priorities. ATIS' member companies are currently working to address 5G, the all-IP transition, network functions virtualization, big data analytics, cloud services, the ICT implications of Smart Cities, emergency services, IoT, cyber security, network evolution, quality of service, billing support, operations, and more.

