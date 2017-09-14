Former Ambassador Jay Anania Joins Buchanan & Edwards as Director of Foreign Affairs

Buchanan & Edwards Inc., an award winning and fast growing technology leader creating transformative solutions for government customers, announced today that former Ambassador Jay Anania has joined the company as its new director of foreign affairs. Anania, who has over three decades of experience managing overseas American diplomatic posts and supporting U.S. government agencies, will be leading Buchanan & Edwards' programs at the Department of State and the U.S. Agency of International Development.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jay on board for this important role," said Mohamed Elansary, vice president of global operations for Buchanan & Edwards. "His depth of experience and proven success in foreign affairs will be invaluable as we continue to grow, expand and develop innovative solutions for our customers."

Anania joins Buchanan & Edwards from the Organization of American States, where he served as the COO. In this role, he defined and addressed long-term structural weaknesses, earned clean financial opinions while dramatically improving the balance sheet, devised a critically needed real estate asset management plan, and improved internal controls and processes. Prior to his work at OAS, Anania had a prestigious career as a foreign service officer at the Department of State, ultimately serving as the ambassador to Suriname following service as the management counselor for the U.S. mission in Iraq during the transition from a primarily military mission to State Department authority throughout Iraq. Anania served as the acting chief information officer and in various other senior management positions for the State Department. There he excelled, providing visionary leadership and building and managing teams to deliver high-quality, cost-effective services.

Anania is a graduate of Kenyon College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history. He also received a master's degree in business administration and management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Buchanan & Edwards

