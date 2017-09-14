Unisys Predictive Freight Solution Wins Global ICMG Award for Excellence in IT Architecture

WASHINGTON , Sept.Â Unisys Corporation (NYSE UIS) today announced that its predictive freight technology won the global award for "Best Software Architecture" at the ICMG 2017 USA Architecture Excellence Awards, recognizing achievements in the field of enterprise, business and information technology (IT) architecture. Predictive freight is an integral part of Digistics , a software led, holistic and integrated cargo logistics solution launched earlier this year.

The awards were presented during ICMG's Architecture World Summit in Washington, DC on September 11-12 . A jury comprised of industry experts recognized Unisys' predictive freight solution for its modern, cloud-based architecture, and advanced analytics and machine learning technologies that greatly improve supply chain visibility and route planning. The technology analyzes past, present and future data, including historical arrival and departure times, forecasted traffic and weather, and available route options. Over time, because the technology enables predictions to become increasingly accurate, freight forwarders can plan routes to avoid delay - especially important for critical shipments such as perishable goods or medicine.

"Though the technology is still in the early stages of adoption, we are already seeing the dramatic benefits that advanced analytics can provide to air carriers and freight forwarders," said Dheeraj Kohli, vice president and global head of Travel and Transportation for Unisys. "For example, the modular nature of this solution allows for easy integration into existing systems and regular system updates, while the advanced analytics - powered by machine learning - enable us to deliver on our clients' most desired outcomes: improving predictability, speed and agility."

"The jury felt that Unisys' predictive freight capabilities exemplified an innovative new approach to enterprise IT and architecture," said Sunil Dutt Jha , CEO & Chief Architect, ICMG International. "The predictive freight software has been designed to facilitate digital transformation in the air cargo industry, based on the strong foundation of an unmet business need, coupled with an impressive degree of measurable results."

This acknowledgement is the latest recognition for Unisys cargo capabilities. In July, Unisys' predictive freight solution was honored at the ICMG 2017 Australasian & Asia Pacific Architecture Excellence Awards.

Unisys has more than 45 years of experience providing advanced, critical IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Unisys cargo solutions are used by many of the world's leading carriers, which collaborate via the Unisys Cargo User Group (UCUG). Unisys and UCUG members have worked with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for more than 20 years on initiatives such as e-Freight, Cargo iQ and XML messaging.

About ICMG ICMG is a pioneer and leading full service Enterprise & IT Architecture Firm. It's global leader in providing architectural services to a wide variety of clients (over 20 domains) across 42 countries. The complete ecosystems of Enterprise & IT Architecture services include consulting, training & certification, research & advisory. In addition, ICMG is reaching more geography and business domains through online architecture services such as Ask the Architects, Online Training & Webinars. In the last 12 years, we have helped customers to manage complexity and contradictions within enterprise for growth.

About Unisys Unisys is a global information technology company that specialises in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

