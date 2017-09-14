IoTium Continues Momentum in Building Automation Market Through Distribution Alliance with Yorkland Controls

Partnership Expands IoTium's Presence in Canadian Market Enables Yorkland Controls' Customers to Overcome Adoption Barriers to Connect Building Automation Systems at Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IoTium, the first secure network infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has expanded its presence in Canada through a strategic distribution alliance with Yorkland Controls, a leading provider of control systems and solutions headquartered in Ontario . Yorkland Controls will now offer the IoTium Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution as part of their complete portfolio of Building Automation Systems (BAS) products, enabling customers to remotely securely connect multiple commercial buildings with an array of sub-systems to the full range of applications that reside in public, private and hybrid clouds or datacenters. The IoTium NaaS solution enables Yorkland's customers to gain unprecedented insights into the performance of their buildings without the need for costly truck-rolls, cumbersome usernames and passwords, or changes to existing enterprise IT firewall and proxy policies.

"The Canadian building automation market is eager to embrace the benefits of IIoT but has been slowed by concerns related to security and deployment complexities," said Gerry Cellucci , Vice President of Yorkland Controls. "By adding the IoTium NaaS solution to our product portfolio, we're enabling our customers and partners to overcome the barriers to IIoT adoption and securely deploy and manage a wide range of services for diverse building automation systems with the single click of a mouse. This will radically transform the way our customers do business."

Industry analyst firm IDC estimates that the overall Canadian Internet of Things (IoT) market will be worth more than USD $4.9 billion in 2018. However, according to a Genpact Research Institute study, adoption has been hinged by security concerns and questions about IIoT integration with legacy systems. Adding to this is the fact that cloud computing infrastructure wasn't fully realized in Canada until 2016, while it had been widely available in other countries for multiple years. To compete on a global scale, IIoT solutions must be more broadly available within Canada , a problem solved for the Canadian building automation market with the IoTium and Yorkland Controls distribution agreement.

"This alliance with Yorkland Controls gives us a direct line to support their customer base in adopting next generation building automation technologies," said Ron Victor , founder and CEO of IoTium. "Yorkland Controls has been in the business for over 45 years, giving them a strong understanding of market needs. I look forward to working closely with Gerry and the rest of the team to drive greater IIoT adoption in Canada ."

Since the beginning of this year, IoTium has added a slew of new customers in the building automation space. IoTium offers a unique and completely secure, scalable and extensible open network infrastructure platform so that anyone can connect any device, using any gateway and any physical network, from any operator to any cloud and any application and be guaranteed the security of their data. It allows those in the building automation industry to capture the financial benefits of IIoT while significantly reducing cyberattack risks.

The IoTium NaaS solution is immediately available to Yorkland Controls' customers and partners. For more information on the benefits that organizations in the building automation industry can achieve with IoTium, please visit: http://yorkland.net/suppliers/iotium.

About IoTium IoTium is the first secure network infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by GE Ventures, March Capital, The Fabric and Juniper Networks, IoTium was founded with the understanding that secure connections matter. The company's patented technology enables a Network as a Service (NaaS) solution to securely connect legacy onsite systems to cloud-based applications, allowing building and industrial automation, oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation, and smart city industries to realize the promise of Industry 4.0. For more information, visit: http://www.iotium.io.

