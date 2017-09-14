Insurity Congratulates Larissa Tosch of Glatfelter Insurance Group on Being Named Among the Top 10 Women in Insurance Leadership

Insurity, Inc., a provider of core insurance processing software and services, today congratulates Larissa Tosch, Chief Information Officer and Vice President of IT of Glatfelter Insurance Group (GIG), on being named one of the Top 10 Women in Insurance Leadership. Now in its twelfth year and presented by Digital Insurance the Women in Insurance Leadership award program recognizes women in the industry whose pursuit of excellence, leadership and professional performance has fostered influence that is redefining the insurance business and technology landscape.

Nominated for the recognition by Insurity, Larissa Tosch has had a variety of roles and responsibilities within Glatfelter before being named CIO. She began her career at Glatfelter as a developer, led technical teams, spent a year on the business side, and formed the company's Project Management Office (PMO). With her extensive experience and impressive leadership track record, Tosch has developed an expertise in how to best approach a diverse organization to initiate, advocate for, and implement change. She is able to establish strong business relationships that enable cross-functional collaboration which enables business solutions which effectively leverage scalable and cost-effective technology. Through her efforts to streamline both IT and the business, she has been able to deliver solutions that address strategic Glatfelter goals, yet has managed to keep the spend under budget - almost unheard of in today's IT business environment.

Commenting on Tosch's recognition, Lani Cathey, Executive Vice President, said, "On behalf of the entire Insurity team, I congratulate Larissa on this well-deserved recognition for her outstanding accomplishments. She drives teamwork and collaboration within IT, her business unit partners and external vendors and has consistently spearheaded positive change within Glatfelter."

The 2017 winners will be featured in a special report from Digital Insurance, and will be formally recognized at the annual Women in Insurance Leadership Conference, September 13-14 in Chicago.

