Bluetooth 5 smartphones from Samsung and Apple Hit the Market

Today, only nine months after the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) officially adopted the latest version of the BluetoothÂ core specification, Bluetooth 5 is commercially available in the flagship devices from the world's two largest smartphone vendors. The Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 , and Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X, are all leveraging Bluetooth 5 to deliver the very best in wireless connectivity.

Samsung describes the Galaxy Note 8 as "the most connected and powerful device we have" and Apple introduced the iPhone X as "the future, packed with innovative features." According to Gartner, Samsung and Apple combine for over one-third of the global smartphone market. Now, millions of Samsung and Apple users around the globe have access to the most advanced standard for simple, secure wireless connectivity.

"Consumers expect the latest and greatest devices to include the latest and greatest Bluetooth technology," said Mark Powell, executive director of the Bluetooth SIG. "Bluetooth 5 found its way into its first smartphone faster than any of our previous technology releases with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 in March. Now, less than a year after its initial release, Bluetooth 5 is available from the two most popular smartphone vendors on the planet. This is a reflection of developers recognizing the mass market appeal, ease of development, and unique value Bluetooth brings to the table, as well as consumers demanding our familiar and trusted brand."

Bluetooth 5 is a major step up from the previous standard for wireless connectivity. In addition to improvements in range, speed, and broadcast capacity, Bluetooth 5 brings with it the proven record of global leadership, technology innovation, and market creation of Bluetooth technology. With over 90% global brand awareness and more than 3.4 billion units shipping each year, no other low-power wireless technology matches the market success of Bluetooth. Technology innovations, like those found in Bluetooth 5, have helped create entirely new global markets, including the wireless audio market, the connected device market, and the beacon market.

For more information on why innovators like Samsung, Apple, and the developers that create applications for cutting-edge devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X turn to Bluetooth technology, visit: https://www.bluetooth.com/what-is-bluetooth-technology/why-build-with-bluetooth.

Developers can download the Bluetooth 5 specification here: https://www.bluetooth.com/specifications/bluetooth-core-specification

