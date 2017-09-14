TIA and SCF Announce Partnership to Accelerate Smart Cities and Enterprise Connectivity

ARLINGTON, Va. &Small Cell Forum (SCF), the telecoms organization driving universal cellular coverage, and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the leading association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high tech connectivity networks, today announced a far reaching alliance to address two of the most important growth areas in connectivity smart communities and smart buildings.

The two organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work on technical, commercial and regulatory solutions. They will share existing work and expertise and develop solutions that simplify and accelerate deployment of dense networks and in-building connectivity. This effort will help make smart communities a reality everywhere and drive advanced connectivity into every enterprise building.

Brenda Boehm, Chief Strategy Officer of TIA said, "Industry collaboration is clearly needed to realize the full potential of smart communities, whether they take the form of buildings, campuses or entire cities. There are enormous opportunities to drive efficiencies, improve operational effectiveness, deliver faster and safer transportation, and more. Working together, we will be well positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of critical micro-wireless 5G technology in the community ecosystem."

David Orloff, Director, RAN Product Introduction at AT&T and Chairman of SCF, said, "Every enterprise and community needs to be 'smart' to provide the best services and take advantage of the Internet of Things and other developing technologies. But this presents complex challenges which no one organization can fully address. TIA and SCF share many of the same goals, we expect this alliance to lead to significant results, especially in advancing our drive towards 5G."

As part of its "Transforming the Network" strategic initiative, TIA previously identified smart communities and smart buildings as critical areas of focus. These dovetail with SCF's two major programs for 2017: Hyperdense Networks - including a focus on smart cities; and the Digitized Enterprise. The common factor is that densification will bring high quality connectivity to every citizen and business, and enable a wide range of new services.

At SCF's first-ever Partners' Day, the two organizations discussed the priority areas where combined efforts can lead to meaningful progress. From that came several specific goals, including: simplified regulatory regimes, especially in cities; new approaches to enterprise deployment, including neutral host; common deployment frameworks that meet the needs of all stakeholders; and new architectures, such as virtualization, to enable flexible, efficient networks.

To drive progress in these areas, the partners will share technical and commercial solutions, identifying common ground and avoiding duplication. The organizations have also agreed to explore opportunities for technical collaboration, particularly in the following areas:

About Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA)

TIA's mission is to advance global connectivity and accelerate business growth by convening the entire supply chain of communications - more than 250 companies including the service providers, manufacturers and suppliers, software developers, distributors and integrators, consultants and educators - that build and support the communications and information networks of today and tomorrow. TIA is also accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). For more information, visit TIAonline.org.

About Small Cell Forum (SCF):

Small Cell Forum works to drive the wide-scale adoption of small cells and accelerate the delivery of integrated HetNets. Our work program is organized around two main streams - Deploying Hyperdense HetNets and Enabling Digitized Enterprise. These tie together all the Forum's projects across the HetNet and create a powerful framework for the transition to 5G. We are a carrier-led organization. This means our operator members establish requirements that drive the activities and outputs of our technical groups.

Today our members are driving solutions that include small cell/Wi-Fi integration, SON evolution, virtualization of the small cell layer, driving mass adoption via multi-operator neutral host, ensuring a common approach to service APIs to drive commercialization and the integration of small cells into 5G standards evolution. Find out more at http://www.smallcellforum.org.