Skyworks Powers Machine-to-Machine Applications with Industry Leading Cellular Engines

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its SkyOneÂ Ultra 2.5 and diversity receive (DRx ) modules for mobile applications have been adopted by some of the world's leading machine to machine (M2M) module manufacturers to provide high performance, high speed 4G LTE capability. These fully integrated and tested systems, packaged in extremely small form factors, enable M2M suppliers including Fibocom, Sierra Wireless, and Telit to extend plug and play, high speed cellular connectivity across an endless array of Internet of Things (IoT) products and applications in any global region and on any wireless network.

SkyOneÂ® Ultra 2.5 covers over 20 LTE frequency bands in a complete front-end solution; inclusive of power amplification, duplex filtering and antenna switching. Skyworks' DRxâ„¢ improves receiver sensitivity and cell edge performance while addressing all major downlink carrier aggregation combinations. This highly differentiated solution integrates low noise amplification, receive filtering, and band switching. By supporting global and regionally optimized SKUs in the same PCB footprint, these platforms uniquely enable cost-effective, high performance architectures with ultimate flexibility.

"As always-on connectivity proliferates from mobile to the IoT, including M2M applications, there is an increasing demand for fully integrated, turnkey systems that can effectively connect everyone and everything, all the time," said Carlos Bori, vice president of sales and marketing for Skyworks. "We're excited to leverage our scale and technology leadership in mobile to accelerate the adoption of high speed cellular functionality in a growing number of new and innovative markets that depend on seamless wireless connectivity."

According to a recent Cisco VNI report, M2M will be one of the fastest growing mobile connection vehicles as global IoT applications continue to gain traction in consumer and business environments. Cisco forecasts that globally, M2M connections will grow from 780 million in 2016 to 3.3 billion by 2021, at a compounded annual growth rate of 34 percent. Further, M2M mobile connections will exceed a quarter of total devices and connections by 2021, as devices evolve from 2G to 3G, 4G and higher technologies.

About Skyworks' M2M Solutions

For a full listing of Skyworks' products supporting IoT and M2M applications, please visit: Skyworks' IoT-M2M Solutions.

For more information, please contact sales@skyworksinc.com.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500Â® and Nasdaq-100Â® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

