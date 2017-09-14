Acumatica 2017 R2 Delivers Cloud ERP Advances

BOSTON , Sept.Â Acumatica, the world's fastest growing cloud ERP company, today announced Acumatica 2017 R2, packed with features and performance upgrades including a major redesign of the high productivity User Interface, to help drive fast growth companies forward in a wide range of sectors and industries. Â Â The new product will be featured in a roadshow as Acumatica and its partners visit Orlando, FL , Columbus, OH , Dallas, TX , Anaheim, CA , Bellevue, WA , and finally Chicago , IL.Â Â Full Cloud to Cloud integration with Smartsheet and Adobe Document Cloud are among the many new features included in Acumatica 2017 R2.Â

"Our existing customers and midmarket companies just learning about Acumatica will really appreciate the advances in our product," said Jon Roskill , CEO, Acumatica. "The productivity focus of Acumatica 2017 R2 includes time-saving developments to customer relationship management, finance, accounting, distribution and field services. Project Accounting in particular has received a great deal of engineering attention."

A new, more flexible and personalized user interface is a centerpiece of Acumatica 2017 R2. In addition to workspaces that supplement the traditional suites and modules, navigation can also be tailored for preferred processes and individual tendencies. Users now have greater control of personalized dashboards, with the ability to create role-defined views from preconfigured templates.

Continuing in its quest to bring customers a connected cloud environment, Acumatica has further enhanced its REST APIs and announced the availability of Open API 2.0 specification (formerly known as Swagger Specification) for Acumatica Contract Based APIs. This speeds both integration and data exchange with external applications - examples announced in Boston include Adobe Sign for eSignature, and Smartsheet for project management and visual scheduling.

"The integration between Smartsheet and Acumatica's cloud-based ERP software will enable customers to synchronize project and schedule data between systems, improving collaboration while ensuring information in both systems is always up to date." said Smartsheet Senior VP Gene Farrell. "This integration extends the power of Smartsheet to help customers execute faster, make better decisions, and automate work processes."

"The enterprise relies on Adobe Sign to save time and reduce unnecessary paperwork with e-signatures," said Mark Grilli , VP of product marketing, Adobe. "We look forward to partnering with Acumatica to deliver modern, secure, and simple e-signature experiences wherever our customers are."

A few of the other technology advances in Acumatica 2017 R2 include GPS location framework for mobile implementation, external applications that can track data changes through push notifications sent by Acumatica ERP, and localization of the Acumatica Self-Service Portal in multiple languages.

The Acumatica 2017 R2 launch will be held today in Boston for customers, partners and industry analysts. Visit https://www.acumatica.com/2017-r2 for more details. R2 product enhancements available October 3 .

The annual Acumatica Summit 2018 will be held January 28 through February 2 next year.

