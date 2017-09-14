SoloProtect and Samsung Deliver Next-Generation Wearable Lone Worker Safety Solution

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. SoloProtect,Â the leading lone worker safety solution provider,Â has partnered with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to create and deliver a next generation enterprise grade wearable solution, the SoloProtect Watch, aimed at improving lone worker safety. The solution fully integrates SoloProtect's innovative application with the Samsung Gear S3Â smartwatch, providing employers a new way to deliver tangible safety benefits to lone workers who often work outside a traditional office, in the field or in remote or hazardous locations, and may be without close or direct supervision.

This innovative solution highlights the increased awareness among employers on the importance of protecting their workforce and the potential business impacts associated with unmitigated workplace risks. SoloProtect is collaborating with Samsung to provide a solution that is highly reliable, discreet and effective. The solution will be available for demonstration at Mobile World Congress Americas, taking place in San Francisco (September 11-14 ), in Samsung's booth (North Hall #N642).

"We're incredibly excited to introduce our collaboration with Samsung at Mobile World Congress Americas and showcase our industry-leading SoloProtect Watch," said John Broady , Chief Executive Officer at SoloProtect. "We sought out a partner that could help deliver a high-quality wearable to make working alone safer for men and women in the field. Samsung shares our core values and has a proven track record of pairing its cutting-edge devices with the latest enterprise-ready platforms."

The SoloProtect Watch is designed to be discreet and easy to use in the event that a lone worker faces a potentially threatening situation such as verbal or physical abuse. A discreet push of a button connects the wearer to the SoloProtect Emergency Dispatch Center (EDC). This one-way communication with a trained operator remains open and connected until the situation is fully resolved. A recording of the incident is also created and stored through SoloProtect, which is available if needed. The EDC Operator can dispatch emergency services by using the GPS location from the device to quickly locate the worker in need of assistance.

"We continue to see strong demand for products that enable employers to ensure the safety of their workforce along with creating greater efficiencies," said Wonjin Kim , Director, B2B Mobile Solutions Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. "SoloProtect leverages all the critical features of the GearS3 smartwatch, from its rugged form factor to enterprise-grade operating system, to create the life-saving SoloProtect Watch."

SoloProtect has been supplying lone worker safety solutions to employers across a range of market sectors for nearly 15 years. The company has deployed over 200,000 lone worker devices worldwide and currently monitors 30,000 lone workers in eight countries, including the U.S., U.K., and several North American and European markets.

Merging the Gear S3's latest bezel-operated user experience features, durable water and dust resistant design and rugged scratch resistant display, the SoloProtect Watch delivers a sleek-looking wearable that is packed with innovation, seamlessly integrating SoloProtect's leading employee safety technology. The LTE and Bluetooth enabled wearable is simple to use, does not require the wearer to pair with a mobile device, and offers users a discreet, sport-like form factor.

The SoloProtect Watch is equipped with Samsung Knox, the company's defense grade mobile security platform that delivers enhanced security for wearable technology. The solution is also powered by Samsung's SDS EMM capability for wearables, to securely simplify IT management, conveniently customize devices and efficiently leverage IoT capabilities.

