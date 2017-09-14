Telecable and Sagemcom Launch an Android TVTM 4K Set-Top Box for Telecable tedi Service

OVIEDO, Spain &Within the framework of its TV offer, Telecable launched last month its new Android TV 4K tedi set top box, designed and manufactured by Sagemcom. This new set top box, integrating the latest cutting edge technologies gives access to a complete TV and multimedia entertainment offer.

The tedi 4K STB enables to access over hundred TV channels, including the ones in 4K. When the product is connected to a 4K TV screen, the subscriber benefits from a crystal clear picture with four times the resolution of Full HD. The tedi application, developed by Telecable, brings a seamless browsing between TV programs, recordings in the cloud (network PVR), 7-day catch-up TV, time-shifting, advanced search, access to a VOD catalogue of more than 5000 titles with personalized recommendations and suggestions of contents.

Thanks to its embedded certified Android TVTM operating system, STB accesses thousands of downloadable applications through Google PlayTM, such as YouTubeTM , including for 4K contents, Wuaki TV and hundreds of games. An application allows turning subscriber's smartphone into a remote control for the 4K tedi STB and to perform voice search for contents. Last but not least, support of Google CastTM enables screen sharing for contents.

Sagemcom designed and manufactured this STB around the 4K UHD BCM7252S SoC of Broadcom, and also carried out the integration and the certification of Android TV operating system that manages all the applications available on the product, as well as the integration of the tedi application. Finally, the device is also certified in terms of security for the protection of sensitive assets, both those proposed by telecable and those available in the Android universe.

"We are proud to launch with Telecable this new 4K tedi set-top box, offering an enriched TV experience thanks to the Android TV operating system and the available apps", comments Olivier Taravel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sagemcom Broadband. "At the cutting edge of technology, 4K UHD set-top boxes are key products for the company. Sagemcom relies on a strategic partnership with Broadcom to propose our clients a full range of always more powerful and innovative 4K STBs, including latest generation of Android TV devices."

Aitor Markaida, General Manager of Telecable says: "As the leading cable television operator in Asturias, we are focus on offering our customers the best product with innovative solutions and improved services. The new device responds to the demands of our customers who are asking for 4k contents and a new way of watching television that combines liveTV, advance features for on-demand contents and applications. Our experience in the development of the 4K tedi set-top box with Sagemcom allows us to achieve this goal. We are proud to say that our new 4K tedi set-top box is one of the most innovative television devices".

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet routers, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart infra, smart sites and smart services), and Internet of Things markets. With revenue of around 1.6 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 4000 people on five continents and ships every year more than 25 million terminals. Sagemcom aims to remain a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

About Telecable

Telecable, company that has recently joined in the Euskaltel Group, is the leading cable operator in the region of Asturias (Spain), which provides television, mobile, fixed telephony and high speed internet access services. The company, a key player in the development of the Asturian information society has over 75% market share in pay television, 28% in fixed, 43% in broadband and 17% in mobile. Telecable continues expanding its services based on the technological advantage of the optical fiber, having deployed more than 3.000 Km. of optical fiber in the Asturian territory.

