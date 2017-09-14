WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Telecom Expense Management Contract with the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR)

MCLEAN, Va. , Sept.Â WidePoint Corporation (NYSE WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Cybersecurity and Telecommunication Expense Management (TEM) solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a follow on contract with the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR). WidePoint is the incumbent provider of TEM and Mobile Lifecycle Management Services to the NINR.

WidePoint's deliverables for the NINR's contract include:

Mr. Jin Kang , Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint, noted: "WidePoint is recognized for delivering TEM solutions that provide enhanced data security and is honored to be awarded this follow-on contract by NINR. WidePoint also provides TEM solutions for other institutes that fall within the umbrella of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) including the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as well as other organizations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). We look forward to building upon our successes at the NIH and HHS and showcasing our new TM2 Framework and the additional services that we can provide in keeping up with the ever changing telecom and mobile environments of the future."

WidePoint's TM2 Framework was built around the intersection of the company's proprietary Telecom Lifecycle Management, Identity Management, and Mobility Management solutions with added architecture to provide a trusted environment with enhanced confidentiality and secure access.

"WidePoint understands that managing mobile usage and telecom accounts, while processing separate monthly payments is administratively burdensome and inefficient for the NINR and many of the other institutes within the NIH," stated Mr. Todd McMillen , WidePoint's Senior Vice President of Client Services. "We look forward to continuing to work with NINR and we are pleased to have been awarded this follow on contract. We believe that our high level of renewal rates demonstrates the value that we bring to all of our clients."

