Introducing: Acumatica Manufacturing Edition

BOSTON , Sept.Â Acumatica, the world's fastest growing cloud ERP company, today announced the release of Acumatica Manufacturing Edition.Â Co developed over the course of two years in partnership with JAAS Systems, the Manufacturing Edition is the latest fully integrated vertical solution from Acumatica, furthering its advances in domain specific workloads. Â Acumatica's expertise in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) along with manufacturing expertise from JAAS Systems has proven to be a potent combination for over 50 customers running their businesses on the solution today. The new Acumatica Manufacturing Edition offers end to end business management for multiple production environments including make to stock, make to order, engineer to order, project centric, job shop, repetitive, and batch processing.

"JAAS Systems and Acumatica share a large customer base and commitment to customers," said Jon Roskill , CEO, Acumatica. "Today is the culmination of years of joint development, and taking advantage of the fact both teams have offices in Columbus, OH. Our two engineering divisions created the Acumatica Manufacturing Edition with the same high quality found in the rest of the Acumatica suite."

Acumatica Manufacturing Edition is built utilizing the Acumatica Cloud xRP platform and takes complete advantage of the platform, integrating seamlessly with Acumatica's Financial Management, Distribution Management, Customer Management, and Project Accounting Suites. The Acumatica Manufacturing Edition provides real-time coordination of business activities under a single pane of glass.

"With Acumatica Manufacturing Edition, we now have a greater visibility over our resources and production planning. The Product Configurator also allows support for our modular robot platform with fully dynamic Bills of Material," stated Mathieux Bergeron , CIO at Kinova Robotics.

"We are excited to move our partnership with Acumatica to this new level," said John Schlemmer , COO of JAAS Systems, "We believe this benefits both companies and our future customers by allowing JAAS Systems to increase the velocity of industry functionality, while extending the solution's reach through Acumatica's extensive partner network."

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

About JAAS Systems

JAAS Systems specializes in the development of software solutions for manufacturing companies. The JAAS Systems team has over 250 years of combined experience in the manufacturing industry with a strong blend of business, financial, operational, technological, and consulting expertise. Using our extensive background in manufacturing and business software solutions allows us to provide a powerful solution that delivers real-time information with a lower cost of ownership. For more details, visit www.jaas.net.

